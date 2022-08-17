Drake and LeBron James doc on racism in hockey coming to Calgary

Drake and Lebron James are bringing their documentary on racism in hockey to the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) for its Alberta premiere next month.

Black Ice looks at hockey’s history, from the segregated leagues in the 19th century to the modern-day NHL. The documentary looks at the bigotry that black athletes in the story continue to fight.

Drake and James are the executive producers of the documentary while Hubert Davis, the first Black Canadian to be nominated for an Oscar, directs it.

The film also looks at the contributions of marginalized Black players to the sport.

Davis states, “I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one of the essential fabrics of our country.

This is one of many sports-themed movies coming to the CIFF in September.

THE GRIZZLIE TRUTH

Director Kat Jayme looks at the possible criminal conspiracy that took the Vancouver Grizzlies away from fans on the Canadian west coast and moved them to Memphis.

ICE BREAKER: THE 1972 SUMMIT SERIES

Featuring Wayne Gretzky, Vladislav Tretiak, and Margaret Trudeau, Ice Breaker looks at stories from the Summit Series with new perspectives and unique analysis, exploring the impact of the games on Canadians from coast to coast.

IMAGINING THE INDIAN: THE FIGHT AGAINST NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOTING

This documentary looks at the movement to end the use of Native American names, logos, and mascots in the world of sports and beyond.

IT AIN’T OVER

It Ain’t Over is a look at Yogi Berra, known more for his wit, humour, and “Yogi-isms” than his ten world series rings, three MVP Awards, and 18 All-Star Game appearances.

The Calgary International Film Festival goes from September 22 to October 2 and offers theatre experiences along with at-home options.