8 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 4 to 6

Halloween is behind us and Calgary looks like a winter wonderland but there are a lot of things to do in Calgary, even in the snow.

A legendary musical is in town this weekend with a couple of creepy experiences left if you aren’t ready to let Halloween go yet.

There is also a memorial to see ahead of Remembrance Day.

Here are eight things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Be mesmerized by Jesus Christ Superstar

What: Celebrating 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is here for a week to amaze audiences in Calgary. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

When: November 1 to November 6

Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW

Time: Various

Cost: Starting at $49.50

What: Join a pre-scheduled ghost tour, or book your own private guided experience in Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary. Participants will be given a glimpse into Calgary’s mischief, mayhem, and murders through both ghost stories and local history.

Calgary Ghost Tour guides are easily recognizable by the capes they wear and the lantern they carry as groups are led through the history and hauntings of the city.

When: Until November 5

Time: Varies by tour; select the date and time that works for your group for a private tour, or join a pre-set tour.

Where: Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary

Cost: Tickets start at $28 for adults and $20 for children. Private tours are $100 for up to four people, with additional guests for $25 per person (up to a total of 10 people).

Test your senses with a unique wine experience

What: Enjoy an unforgettable blindfolded tasting journey of some of the world’s most exceptional wines. This extremely unique wine experience is a fundraiser for Ghost River Theatre by artistic director Eric Rose. Audience members are blindfolded and led into the venue where they experience an intimate wine tasting. There will also be live music and an expert sommelier to help guide you through, along with a dinner at the end.

When: November 4

Time: 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Ranchmen’s Club — 710 13th Avenue SW

Cost: $150

Honour the fallen at the Field of Crosses

What: Each November 3,500 crosses are set up in a park along Memorial Drive, to pay tribute individually to the thousands of southern Albertans who were killed in war. A separate part of the park is set aside, with 120 unique crosses, for a special memorial to the 120,000 heroes from across Canada who lost their lives. The park is open 24/7 for people to check out with crosses lit up at night.

When: Now until November 11

Where: 200 Memorial Drive NW

Time: 24/7 until November 11

Tickets: Free

Brave your way through a “Wicked” haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with “Wicked” debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Last day Friday, November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall — 260300 Writing Creek Cresent, Balzac, Alberta

Time: 7 to 9:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children