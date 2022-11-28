As we head into December there are so many things to do in Calgary with festivals and great food available all over the city.

So many chances to get your shopping done or to get into the spirit with fun displays and events.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.

When: December 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $30, children under three are free when accompanying a paying adult.

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: The International Christmas Market is back in full force with some new and exciting changes, with over 300 unique vendors including – for the first time – an outdoor Christmas tree lot. Bring your friends and family and enjoy the yuletide entertainment, kids zone with a daily petting zoo and activities, and a magical holiday atmosphere. Santa’s Reindeer can be spotted in the Riding Hall Circle on Sundays of each weekend as they prepare for their Christmas journey.

When: November 18 to 20, 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4

Time: Noon to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors

What: This holiday fest is a major annual event in Edmonton, so it’s amazing it’s making its way to YYC this year. Visitors will be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos.

When: November 25 to December 31, 2022

Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre

Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: November 11, 12, 19, 25, 26, and December 3

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Farmers Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE

Tickets: $5

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95

What: Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone

embrace their inner elf. It is the perfect night out for the whole family.

When: November 25 to December 31

Where: Storybook Theatre — 375 Bermuda Drive NW

Price: $27 for children, $32 for adults