Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Calgary (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Calgary, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best holiday lights, displays, and events around the city.
In addition to our Christmas lights map, we’ve put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!
Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.
Events List
Glow Christmas Festival Calgary
When: November 25 to December 31, 2022
Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre
Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.
Spruce Meadows 2022 International Christmas Market
When: November 18 to 20, November 25 to 27, December 2 to 4
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday
Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors
Market Collective 2022 Holiday Edition
When: December 9 to 11 and 16 to 18
Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday
Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)
Tickets: $7 for the weekend
ZooLights
When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children
Merry & Bright Christmas Market
When: December 3
Time: TBA
Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary
Aspen Crossing Christmas Market
When: November 19 and 20
Time: 10 am to 5 pm on November 19 and 10 am to 3 pm on November 20
Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)
Tickets: Free admission
Heritage Park Historical Village’s Once Upon A Christmas
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children
Inglewood Night Market: Holiday Edition
When: November 12, 19, and 26, and December 3
Time: 4 to 11 pm
Where: South Bank Building (880 9th Street SE, Calgary)
Tickets: $5
TELUS Spark Science Centre’s Sparkle Sparkle
When: December 1, 2022 to January 2, 2023
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)
Aspen Crossing’s Polar Express Train Ride
Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)
When: Fridays to Sundays November 25 to December 18, December 19 to 24 visit website for details
Tickets: Available online now, varies by day and train
Frozen Fairways mini golf on ice
When: November 17 to 21
Time: Various time slots available; reserve yours online now
Where: CF Chinook Centre (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)
Tickets: $5 to reserve your tee time
Peak to Prairie Holiday Market
When: December 11
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)
Tickets: $8
Found Holiday Market
When: November 26
Time: P10 am to 4 pm
Where: Golden Acre Home & Garden (620 Goddard Avenue NE, Calgary)
Cost: $3
Light Up Okotoks
When: November 18
Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Where: Okotoks, Alberta
Airdrie Festival of Lights
When: December 1 to 31
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie
Tickets: Free; donations gratefully accepted
Rotary Festival of Trees
When: December 2 to 31
Time: Varies by event/activity
Where: The Malcolm Hotel (321 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore)
Tickets: Varies by event/activity
Christmas Lights at Spruce Meadows
When: Fridays to Sundays Starting December 9
Time: TBA
Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary
Bowness Holiday Craft Fair
When: November 12
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where:
A Christmas to Remember at Granary Road
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Granary Road (226066 112th Street West, Calgary)
Weihnachtsmarkt Christmas Market
When: December 3 and 4
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (260 Century Downs Drive, Calgary)
Shawnessy Christmas Craft Fair
When: November 19
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Shawnessy Barn (224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary)
Art Market: Art & Craft Sale
When: November 17 to 20
Time: 10 am to 9 pm on November 17 and 8, 10 am to 6 pm on November 19, and 10 am to 5 pm on November 20
Where: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)
Tickets: $10-$15
Century Hall Christmas Market
When: November 19
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Cranston Century Hall (11 Cranarch Road SE, Calgary)
Tickets: Free; food donations for the Calgary Food Bank requested
In Search of Christmas Spirit illuminated experience
When: Wednesday through Saturday from November 23 to December 17, daily from December 21 to December 31
Time: Departures every 10 minutes from 5 to 10:30 pm
Where: Cascade of Time Garden (Cave Avenue, Banff)
Tickets: Complimentary; reservation required
Bear Street Holiday Market
When: Friday to Sunday from November 19 to December 24
Where: Bear Street, Banff
Banff Christmas Market
When: November 18 to 20, November 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4
Where: Warner Stables (100 Sundance Road, Banff)
Tickets: $10 for those age 13 and older, tickets must be pre-purchased
