Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Calgary (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Calgary, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best holiday lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we’ve put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

Events List

When: November 25 to December 31, 2022

Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre

Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.

When: November 18 to 20, November 25 to 27, December 2 to 4

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday

Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors

When: December 9 to 11 and 16 to 18

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Tickets: $7 for the weekend

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

When: December 3

Time: TBA

Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary

When: November 19 and 20

Time: 10 am to 5 pm on November 19 and 10 am to 3 pm on November 20

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

Tickets: Free admission

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

When: November 12, 19, and 26, and December 3

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: South Bank Building (880 9th Street SE, Calgary)

Tickets: $5

When: December 1, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

When: Fridays to Sundays November 25 to December 18, December 19 to 24 visit website for details

Tickets: Available online now, varies by day and train

When: November 17 to 21

Time: Various time slots available; reserve yours online now

Where: CF Chinook Centre (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $5 to reserve your tee time

When: December 11

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $8

When: November 26

Time: P10 am to 4 pm

Where: Golden Acre Home & Garden (620 Goddard Avenue NE, Calgary)

Cost: $3

When: November 18

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Okotoks, Alberta

When: December 1 to 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie

Tickets: Free; donations gratefully accepted

When: December 2 to 31

Time: Varies by event/activity

Where: The Malcolm Hotel (321 Spring Creek Drive, Canmore)

Tickets: Varies by event/activity

When: Fridays to Sundays Starting December 9

Time: TBA

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

When: November 12

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Bowness Community Association (7904 43rd Avenue NW, Calgary)

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road (226066 112th Street West, Calgary)

When: December 3 and 4

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino (260 Century Downs Drive, Calgary)

When: November 19

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Shawnessy Barn (224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary)

When: November 17 to 20

Time: 10 am to 9 pm on November 17 and 8, 10 am to 6 pm on November 19, and 10 am to 5 pm on November 20

Where: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (136 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Tickets: $10-$15

When: November 19

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Cranston Century Hall (11 Cranarch Road SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Free; food donations for the Calgary Food Bank requested

When: Wednesday through Saturday from November 23 to December 17, daily from December 21 to December 31

Time: Departures every 10 minutes from 5 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cascade of Time Garden (Cave Avenue, Banff)

Tickets: Complimentary; reservation required

When: Friday to Sunday from November 19 to December 24

Where: Bear Street, Banff

When: November 18 to 20, November 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4

Where: Warner Stables (100 Sundance Road, Banff)

Tickets: $10 for those age 13 and older, tickets must be pre-purchased