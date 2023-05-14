9 things to do in Calgary this week: May 15 to 21

We are getting ready for May long weekend, and there are some great things to do in Calgary to celebrate with some really cool shows.

Plus, the spring and summer festival market continues and there is a chance to help out one of the hidden gems just outside of Calgary.

Here are 9 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Celebrating another year in YYC, the first of this series kicks off on Friday, May 19 with an outdoor celebration in the Bridgeland-Riverside Community. This market offers attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks. Some of the best in the city will be there.

When: May 19, June 16, July 28, and August 18

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE

Admission: FREE

What: As if Black Panther wasn’t exciting enough now you can relive the excitement of T’Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score live.

When: May 18 and May 19

Where: Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)

Tickets: $24 to $89

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more. More to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening. This year’s opening ceremony is at 9:30 am on Saturday, May 20.

When: May 20

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

What: If you haven’t seen the Yamnuska Wolf Dog Sanctuary you are truly missing out. And if you want to learn more about it while helping the sanctuary out then there is a great chance this week. The Globe Cinema is screening a documentary on how the Sanctuary came to be and the great work they do. 100% of the proceeds from the evening go to the Sanctuary.

When: May 15

Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)

Tickets: $28

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Now until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here