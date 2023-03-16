11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 17 to 19

The weekend is here and as we get closer to spring, there are more great things to do in Calgary, including a new experience at Telus Spark.

Plus, learn about the history of a downtown staple and enjoy the outdoors (if the weather allows).

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments before the Junos. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: “Come for the party, stay for the game” is the Roughneck’s slogan and it never fits more than at the St. Patrick’s Day game. This year the Roughnecks welcome the Saskatchewan Rush to town starting at 7 pm. But the fun starts before that with Happy Hour at 5:30 pm.

When: Friday, March 17

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $55.85

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14, 2023

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October 2023

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city.

What: The 2021 Canadian Country Music Rising Star nominee is doing a free performance at the legendary King Eddy this march for a Homegrown Country show. The up-and-coming Calgarian is set to put on a fantastic show at an amazing venue.

When: March 18

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy — 438 9th Avenue SE

Tickets: No cover

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city