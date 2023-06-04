13 things to do in Calgary this week: June 5 to 11

June is here, and that means some amazing things to do in Calgary like festivals, football, and fantastic showhomes.

There is also an event that will make you rethink the entire universe.

Here are 13 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Whether you are in the market or just want to see the top trends in action, a tour of a Les Jardins by Jayman Built condo is always a fun time. Experience the lush central gardens while you enjoy complimentary summer beverages, food, live music, giveaways and more. What better way to spend your week than by finding the home of your dreams?

When: June 10

Where: 10808 18th Street SE

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Tickets: Free

What: The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: June 9

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

What: The Calgary Stampeders kick off their schedule with a matchup against the BC Lions in a rematch of last year’s West Semi-Final. It is a new era for the Stamps with Bo Levi Mitchell now in Hamilton.

When: June 8

Where: McMahon Stadium – 1817 Crowchild Trail NW

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $26.50

What: Telus Spark is hosting another “Spark After Dark” event with an out-of-this-world theme. This adult-only event explores the topic of aliens with a number of fun exhibits, plus some great drink options.

When: June 9

Where: Telus Spark – 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Time: 6 pm – 12 am

Tickets: $26

What: Canada’s longest-running queer film festival returns to the iconic Globe Cinema for 10 days of queer films from around the world. This is the festival’s 25th anniversary have something for everyone with documentaries, features, short films, and animations with several other special events to check out.

When: June 9 to June 18

Where: Globe Cinema

Tickets: Start at $11.90

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.

Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city

When: June 1 to June 29

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.