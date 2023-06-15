16 sensational things to do in Calgary this weekend: June 16 to 18

It is Father’s Day weekend and another weekend closer to Stampede which means there are a lot of great things to do in Calgary.

We have rounded up 16 fantastic things to do this weekend in Calgary, including one adorable event and a legendary concert.

What: This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a memorable experience at The Military Museums! Join them for an exciting Father’s Day celebration tailored just for this special occasion. Explore the remarkable collection of historical weapons, exclusively showcased for dads. Check out impressive military vehicles and engage in fun family activities. And, of course, indulge in delicious food! The museums have partnered with YYC Food Trucks and the Canadian Bear Balls and Poutinerie, and the Family Squeezed Lemonade trucks will be present from 11:30 am to 4 pm, ensuring a day packed with enjoyment.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: $15

What: If Dad is into the arts, this is the spot to celebrate. There will be 70 local artists featured, plus live music, performances, live art, activities, and a BBQ!

When: Saturday, June 17

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 1723 9th Street SW

Tickets: Free

What: Canada’s longest-running queer film festival returns to the iconic Globe Cinema for 10 days of queer films from around the world. This is the festival’s 25th anniversary, and it has something for everyone with documentaries, features, short films, and animations with several other special events to check out.

When: June 9 to June 18

Where: Globe Cinema

Tickets: Start at $11.90

What: A full weekend of world-class horse jumping would make quite the Father’s Day gift. Enjoy the jumping, some live music, and a whole lot of other entertainment options at one of the nicest venues in the city.

When: June 14 to 18

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way

Cost: General admission starts at $5.40

What: If you are looking to celebrate Father’s Day with some nostalgia, legendary rocker Burton Cummings makes his return to Calgary a couple of days before Father’s Day. The Canadian Music Hall of Famer is in town Friday night at Grey Eagle.

When: Friday, June 16

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $71

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.

When: June 1 to June 29

Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city

What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: The weather is turning around, and camping season is here, so it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there, we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26

Tickets: Start at $28

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer, and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: Open weekends until June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 St. George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership