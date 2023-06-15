16 sensational things to do in Calgary this weekend: June 16 to 18
It is Father’s Day weekend and another weekend closer to Stampede which means there are a lot of great things to do in Calgary.
We have rounded up 16 fantastic things to do this weekend in Calgary, including one adorable event and a legendary concert.
Spoil Dad for Father’s Day at the Military Museums
What: This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a memorable experience at The Military Museums! Join them for an exciting Father’s Day celebration tailored just for this special occasion. Explore the remarkable collection of historical weapons, exclusively showcased for dads. Check out impressive military vehicles and engage in fun family activities. And, of course, indulge in delicious food! The museums have partnered with YYC Food Trucks and the Canadian Bear Balls and Poutinerie, and the Family Squeezed Lemonade trucks will be present from 11:30 am to 4 pm, ensuring a day packed with enjoyment.
When: June 18, 2023
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Cost: $15
Celebrate Art Spot’s 15th anniversary
What: If Dad is into the arts, this is the spot to celebrate. There will be 70 local artists featured, plus live music, performances, live art, activities, and a BBQ!
When: Saturday, June 17
Time: 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: 1723 9th Street SW
Tickets: Free
Check out some movies at the Queer Film Festival
What: Canada’s longest-running queer film festival returns to the iconic Globe Cinema for 10 days of queer films from around the world. This is the festival’s 25th anniversary, and it has something for everyone with documentaries, features, short films, and animations with several other special events to check out.
When: June 9 to June 18
Where: Globe Cinema
Tickets: Start at $11.90
Have a classy day at the National at Spruce Meadows
What: A full weekend of world-class horse jumping would make quite the Father’s Day gift. Enjoy the jumping, some live music, and a whole lot of other entertainment options at one of the nicest venues in the city.
When: June 14 to 18
Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way
Cost: General admission starts at $5.40
Let the nostalgia flow with Burton Cummings
What: If you are looking to celebrate Father’s Day with some nostalgia, legendary rocker Burton Cummings makes his return to Calgary a couple of days before Father’s Day. The Canadian Music Hall of Famer is in town Friday night at Grey Eagle.
When: Friday, June 16
Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: $71
Check out the Historical Village at Heritage Park
What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Learn about National Indigenous History Month at Calgary Library
What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.
When: June 1 to June 29
Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: From now until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.
Go Camping
What: The weather is turning around, and camping season is here, so it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there, we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.
Where: Various locations in and around Calgary
Get your Mario Kart on at Winsport
What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 m.
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26
Tickets: Start at $28
Float down the rivers
What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer, and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.
Where: Bow and Elbow River
Check out all the rides at Calaway Park
What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.
When: Open weekends until June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9
Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10
Where: 245033 Range Road 33
Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission
Enjoy a scenic bike ride
What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast Experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: From now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Head out for a stroll and enjoy the city
What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: From now to October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 St. George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership