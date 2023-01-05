10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 6 to 8

The first full weekend in 2023 is here and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary. See a couple of fun displays and an iconic show.

Plus you can cheer on the Flames in their push toward the playoffs.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: On until January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

The Flames welcome the New York Islanders to Scotiabank Saddledome for the home portion of their 2023 schedule. Cheer on as the Flames push towards the postseason against a team that, at one time, had a dynastic run in the NHL.

When: January 6

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $43

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

See some Drag Icons take over Cowboys

What: Drag stars Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, and Milk are going to be in Calgary on January 6 for the 25th annual Cowboys Iced event at the legendary club. The show will also feature local stars Justin Mulrain, Valerie Hunt, Tana Nuff, and Farrah Nuff.

When: January 6

Where: Cowboys Night Club

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Starting at $48.39

What: From trick shots to long shots to how-did-they-do-that shots, get ready for the Harlem Globetrotters! Stay on the lookout as the Globetrotters are taking even more incredible shots from around the arena. The legendary group makes a return to the Dome for a fun show this week.

When: January 7

Time: 3 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $32.70

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, Starting December 17

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try Cross Country Skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city