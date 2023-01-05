Events

10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 6 to 8

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jan 5 2023, 6:46 pm
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 6 to 8
Snowy Calgary (LaiQuocAnh/Shutterstock)

The first full weekend in 2023 is here and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary. See a couple of fun displays and an iconic show.

Plus you can cheer on the Flames in their push toward the playoffs.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Light up your weekend with ZooLights

zoolights calgary

ZOOLIGHTS/Calgary Zoo

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: On until January 8, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Watch the Flames take on an old power

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Flames welcome the New York Islanders to Scotiabank Saddledome for the home portion of their 2023 schedule. Cheer on as the Flames push towards the postseason against a team that, at one time, had a dynastic run in the NHL.

When: January 6
Time: 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $43

Hit up an Outdoor Rink for a skate

outdoor rinks calgary

North Glenmore Park ice trail (Elle McLean/Daily Hive)

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgaryvolunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city
Cost: Free

See some Drag Icons take over Cowboys

Drag Calgary

@manilaluzon/instagram

What: Drag stars Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, and Milk are going to be in Calgary on January 6 for the 25th annual Cowboys Iced event at the legendary club. The show will also feature local stars Justin MulrainValerie HuntTana Nuff, and Farrah Nuff.

When: January 6
Where: Cowboys Night Club
Time: 7 pm
Cost: Starting at $48.39

Experience the Harlem Globetrotters at the Dome

thursday

Harlem Globetrotters/Facebook

What: From trick shots to long shots to how-did-they-do-that shots, get ready for the Harlem Globetrotters! Stay on the lookout as the Globetrotters are taking even more incredible shots from around the arena. The legendary group makes a return to the Dome for a fun show this week.

When: January 7
Time: 3 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $32.70

Go tubing down the hills at Winsport

Winsport tubing

Winsport

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, Starting December 17
Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary
Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try Cross Country Skiing around the city

cross country ski

East Village Nordic Loop (Courtesy of Calgary Municipal Land Corporation)

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

Test your skills at Potion Putt

Potion Putt

Courtesy of Potion Putt/Explore Hidden

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here

Check out a parody of a legendary sitcom

@JamesMoore_org/Twitter (NBC)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW
Cost: Starting at $69.95

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

things to do calgary

Quantum Sandbox exhibit (Elle McLean/Daily Hive)

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.