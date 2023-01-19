12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 20 to 22

The weekend is here and there are so many great things to do in Calgary with festivals and shows for everyone to enjoy.

Plus, some major cultural celebrations and a stunning drag show.

Here are 12 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community and are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: January 14 to April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: If you are looking for a career change to start the new year, Emirates Airline has a really great opportunity in Calgary this month. This year, it is once again looking across the country with Recruitment Days scheduled for Toronto and Vancouver before it comes to Calgary on Friday, January 20, starting at 9 am at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown. If you are interested, you are asked to pre-register online.

Where: January 20

When: 711 4th Street SE

Time: 9 am

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: The Flames continue a homestand at the Dome this weekend against the Tampa Bay Lightning. See last year’s Eastern Conference champions in person as they face the Flames who are pushing for a playoff spot.

When: January 21

Time: 1 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Cost: Starting at $42.48

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Performance Rodeo (@hprodeo)

For three wild weeks in early 2023, One Yellow Rabbit’s High-Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives you a chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

When: January 16 to February 5, 2023

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

What: This night will feature some amazing performances of soundtrack hits like “Can’t Fight The Moonlight,” and dazzling drag performances of famous 2000 pop hits. It will give you all the energy that the iconic movie Coyote Ugly is known for. To keep with the theme, feel free to get dressed up in some early-2000s attire. They’ll have some fun, 2000s-inspired feature food and drinks for the night.

When: January 20

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium

Cost: $23.09

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster Than Ever at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: From now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General admission $26

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Celebrate the Chinese New Year

What: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with a week-long celebration! There will be dances and multicultural performances across the city and plenty of vendors to check out.

When: January 14 to 22

Where: Various locations across the city

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: It is said that everyone has a chance for 15 minutes of fame, and so it is with One Hit Wonders. For every great band or artist, there are about 20 more who have had one big break – one great song to their credit. Many have even won a Grammy or a Juno, and then surprisingly disappear from the music scene. Stage West looks at those hits and provides two hours of non-stop music and great memories that will have you toe-tappin’ & singing along!

When: Until February 5

Where: Stage West — 727 42nd Avenue SE

Cost: Starting at $78.75