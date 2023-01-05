If waking up in Rio de Janeiro sounds like a good time, you may want to consider a job with Emirates Airline, which is holding a job fair for cabin crew later this month.

Emirates Airline held job fairs on two previous occasions last year, and they were so successful that they’re kicking off 2023 with another one.

The job fairs are taking place at select locations across Canada, but here are all the details about the Vancouver fair and what’s on offer.

The job fair takes place on January 18, starting at 9 am at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown. Emirates Airline hopes this job fair helps fill cabin crew positions. You can pre-register online here.

Emirates serves over 150 cities in 85 countries.

As a member of Emirates Airline’s cabin crew, you must be fluent in written and spoken English, and additional languages are considered an asset. In addition, Emirates Airline is looking for team players who are at least 160 cm tall that can reach 212 cm high. You also need to meet UAE’s employment visa requirements.

No special experience is needed aside from one year in hospitality or customer service and a minimum of grade 12 education. You cannot have any visible tattoos while in uniform.

The average pay to start is AED 10,170 per month, which converts to CAD$3,756. However, there are a plethora of perks that add a lot of value to the gig. For example, employees get meal allowances, hotel accommodation and transportation to and from the airport.

Furnished accommodation in Dubai is also free of charge, including utilities. Employees are also granted 30 calendar days of leave per year, including one firm-free annual leave ticket to their country of origin.

If you are planning to attend the job fair, there is a dress code you should be aware of.

For more information, click here.