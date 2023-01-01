This is the first week of 2023 and there are lots of things to do in Calgary to start the New Year on a high note.

This is also your last chance to see some fun Christmas displays.

Here are nine things to check out this week in Calgary.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season.

The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes.

Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

The Flames welcome the New York Islanders to Scotiabank Saddledome to the home portion of their 2023 schedule. Cheer on as the Flames push towards the postseason against a team that, at one time, had a dynastic run in the NHL.

When: January 6

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $43

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone.

There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave, and candy cane lane to experience. The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas. Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and Sky ice caves and have fun with the elves.

When: January 2, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre — 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)

What: From trick shots to long shots to how-did-they-do-that shots, get ready for the Harlem Globetrotters! Stay on the lookout as the Globetrotters are taking even more incredible shots from around the arena. The legendary Globetrotters make a return to the dome for a fun show this week.

When: January 7

Time: 3 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $32.70

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery.

The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95