10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 13 to 15

It looks like it is going to be a nice weekend and there are lots of things to do in Calgary. Check out some festivals or head outside!

Plus, some major cultural celebrations are happening across the city.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Plan ahead at the Calgary Renovation Show

What: Check out this vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. Whether you’re there with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, local home professionals have you covered. With 150+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Calgary homeowners.

When: January 13 to 15

Time: Friday noon to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Where: BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: General Admission $11

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community and are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: January 14 to April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster than ever at Telus Spark

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at TELUS Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: From now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Tickets: General Admission $26

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Celebrate the Chinese New Year

What: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with a week-long celebration! There will be dances and multicultural performances across the city and plenty of vendors to check out.

When: January 14 to 22

Where: Various locations across the city

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: It is said that everyone has a chance for 15 minutes of fame, and so it is with One Hit Wonders. For every great band or artist, there are about 20 more who have had one big break – one great song to their credit. Many have even won a Grammy or a Juno, and then surprisingly, they disappear from the music scene. Stage West looks at those hits and provides two hours of non-stop music and great memories that will have you toe-tappin’ & singing along!

When: Until February 5

Where: Stage West (727 42 Avenue SE)

Cost: Starting at $78.75