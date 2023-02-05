14 things to do in Calgary this week: February 6 to 12

It is an extremely busy week with lots of great things to do in Calgary.

A massive festival continues, and of course, there are tons of fun outdoor activities to check out across the city.

Here are 14 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Get ready to experience pure winter magic with the return of Calgary’s winter festival celebration, Chinook Blast. Merging live music, art and light installations, night markets, and outdoor sports to create an inclusive event that showcases the best of our city with events for all ages to enjoy! With this year’s lineup bigger and more diverse than ever, it’s destined to be Snow. Much. Fun.

When: January 27 to February 12, 2023

Time: Varies by event

Where: Across Downtown Calgary

Tickets: FREE (some events may require a fee)

What: February is Black History Month. Join The Military Museums to commemorate Black Canadians and their contributions to the Canadian military. A presentation of stories and artifacts will tell the tales of these brave men and women, including the struggles of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. The exhibit will also tell the stories of today’s serving soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Hosted by TMM volunteers, Indra Teekasingh and Allan Ross, the exhibit will be in the museum atrium and run all month.

When: Until February 28

Where: The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: FREE

What: You’ll be able to watch a screening of episodes six and seven from season two of the CBC comedy Run the Burbs and then sit in on a panel with the show’s creators, Phung and Scott Townend. The duo will discuss starting as indie Alberta filmmakers, lessons they have learned along the way, and what it is like to create and star in a show on national television. The screening and subsequent panel discussion will happen at the Globe Cinema on February 7 as a special Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) event.

When: Tuesday, February 7

Time: 7 pm

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: $11.42

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: In 1956, after WWII, a wave of Hungarians immigrated to Canada to start a new life. In an effort to keep ties with their homeland and cultural traditions, a group of former soldiers established the Calgary Chapter of the Hungarian Veterans’ Association, organizing their first dinner in 1956. Since then, that small dinner has transformed into a grand, formal, and celebrated yearly event featuring Hungarian traditions, dances, and one of the most unique cultural experiences Calgary has to offer. Tickets must be pre-purchased by February 27.

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 5 pm Doors open at 4:30 pm

Where: Grand Ballroom at the Westin Downtown Calgary (320 4th Avenue SW)

Tickets/Admissions: Admission is $175 and must be pre-purchased before February 27, 2023. Tickets can be ordered through the website with varying payment methods available. No physical or electronic tickets are issued, guests must check in at reception to receive their table numbers.

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: January 14 to April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: Music lovers will discover over 30 acclaimed local, national, and international artists taking to the stage at a number of venues throughout Calgary. Block Heater offers a lineup for all tastes and vibes at Inglewood and downtown venues. The concerts will take over The Palace Theatre, The Ironwood, Jack Singer Concert Hall, Central United Church, and The Horizon Heating stage at Festival Hall. This year’s annual winter ritual includes iconic alt-country rockers The Jayhawks, Grammy-nominated The Milk Carton Kids, and Juno Award winners Hawksley Workman and Julie Doiron.

When: February 9 to 12, 2023

Time: Schedule varies, check online

Where: Multiple stages throughout Inglewood and downtown Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Take part in an interesting discussion at The F Word What: Society tells us to deflect, avoid and distance ourselves from FAT. These showrunners are in the midst of a revolution to unearth the deeply ingrained shame, blame, and fear associated with fatness. Fairytales, lectures, dance, and songs are infused with wild whimsy in The F Word as Cheesman and Miranda confront fatphobia, diet culture, and more in this performance. When: February 9 to 19

Time: 7:30 pm (Matinees at 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 205 – 8th Avenue SE (ATP’s Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons.)

Tickets: Start at $42

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster than ever at Telus Spark

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before, including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: Now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General Admission $26

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: One of the most fun attractions at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo is back for another year as the Penguin Walk returns this week! This is the 11th year for the must-see attraction. During the winter months, the king penguin colony heads out on zoo grounds for a daily enrichment walk to keep their brains and bodies healthy, and visitors get to experience the fun!

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo — 1300 Zoo Road NE

When: January 13, 2023, to mid-March (weather permitting)

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: Included with general admission and membership

Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here