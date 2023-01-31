EventsNewsHollywood NorthCelebrities

"Kim's Convenience" star to screen his new show in Calgary

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Jan 31 2023, 4:09 pm
Andrew Phung/IMDB

Actor Andrew Phung is hosting a special screening of his newest show in his hometown of Calgary next month.

You’ll be able to watch a screening of episodes six and seven from season two of the CBC comedy Run the Burbs and then sit in on a panel with the show’s creators, Phung and Scott Townend.

Andrew Phung/IMDb

The duo will discuss starting as indie Alberta filmmakers, lessons they have learned along the way, and what it is like to create and star in a show on national television.

The screening and subsequent panel discussion will happen at the Globe Cinema on February 7 as a special Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) event.

In fact, Phung first started working with his Run the Burbs co-creator at the CUFF 48-hour filmmaking challenge, and the two have been working together since.

Phung earned four Canadian Screen Awards (2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021) for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Kim’s Convenience. He was also the host for The Canadian Improv Games which landed him another Canadian Screen Award for Best Host – Digital Series.

Run the Burbs follows the Phams, a young, Vietnamese-South Asian Canadian family trying to live life to the fullest while changing the perceptions about contemporary family values and life in the suburbs.

Andrew Phung Calgary

Run the Burbs/CBC

Run the Burbs Screening and Panel

When: Tuesday, February 7
Time: 7 pm
Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: $11.42

