"Kim's Convenience" star to screen his new show in Calgary

Actor Andrew Phung is hosting a special screening of his newest show in his hometown of Calgary next month.

You’ll be able to watch a screening of episodes six and seven from season two of the CBC comedy Run the Burbs and then sit in on a panel with the show’s creators, Phung and Scott Townend.

The duo will discuss starting as indie Alberta filmmakers, lessons they have learned along the way, and what it is like to create and star in a show on national television.

The screening and subsequent panel discussion will happen at the Globe Cinema on February 7 as a special Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) event.

In fact, Phung first started working with his Run the Burbs co-creator at the CUFF 48-hour filmmaking challenge, and the two have been working together since.

Phung earned four Canadian Screen Awards (2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021) for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Kim’s Convenience. He was also the host for The Canadian Improv Games which landed him another Canadian Screen Award for Best Host – Digital Series.

Run the Burbs follows the Phams, a young, Vietnamese-South Asian Canadian family trying to live life to the fullest while changing the perceptions about contemporary family values and life in the suburbs.

When: Tuesday, February 7

Time: 7 pm

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: $11.42