16 things to do in Calgary this week: February 13 to 19

It is another busy week as everyone gets ready for Valentine’s Day.

But if that isn’t for you, there are still lots of things to do in Calgary.

Here are 116 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: February is Black History Month. Join The Military Museums to commemorate Black Canadians and their contributions to the Canadian military. A presentation of stories and artifacts will tell the tales of these brave men and women, including the struggles of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. The exhibit will also tell the stories of today’s serving soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Hosted by TMM volunteers Indra Teekasingh and Allan Ross, the exhibit will run all month in the museum atrium.

When: Until February 28

Where: The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: Free

What: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: In 1956, after WWII, a wave of Hungarians immigrated to Canada to start a new life. In an effort to keep ties with their homeland and cultural traditions, a group of former soldiers established the Calgary Chapter of the Hungarian Veterans’ Association, organizing their first dinner in 1956. Since then, that small dinner has transformed into a grand, formal, and celebrated yearly event featuring Hungarian traditions, dances, and one of the most unique cultural experiences Calgary has to offer. Tickets must be pre-purchased by February 27.

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 5 pm Doors open at 4:30 pm

Where: Grand Ballroom at the Westin Downtown Calgary (320 4th Avenue SW)

Tickets/Admissions: Admission is $175 and must be pre-purchased before February 27, 2023. Tickets can be ordered through the website, with varying payment methods available. No physical or electronic tickets are issued; guests must check in at reception to receive their table numbers.

Bring the family to The Military Museums’ annual Family Day. Enjoy a fun-filled day of activities and meet the amazing author Janet Love Morrison, who will be reading from her new book, The Hawk and the Hare. You can also enjoy Artifacts Handling, Weapons Display, Kids’ Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, KIM’s Game, Face Painting, Book reading & signing, Gallery Tour, and a whole lot more. Family Day tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the Museum or online.

When: February 20

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail SW)

Tickets/Admissions: $30

Experience “The Heat of the Night” at the Calgary Zoo

What: The Wilder Insitute Calgary Zoo is hosting its 29th annual In the Heat of the Night event. They call it a “zoo-nique” experience that is the perfect date night. Start the evening with a romantic four-course dinner followed by activities and presentations throughout the night. This adults-only event sold out last year, so you have to get on this one quickly.

When: February 14

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: The ENMAX Conservatory at the Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Tickets: $115

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: January 14 to April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

Take part in an interesting discussion at The F Word What: Society tells us to deflect, avoid and distance ourselves from FAT. These showrunners are in the midst of a revolution to unearth the deeply ingrained shame, blame, and fear associated with fatness. Fairytales, lectures, dance, and songs are infused with wild whimsy in The F Word as Cheesman and Miranda confront fatphobia, diet culture, and more in this performance. When: February 9 to 19

Time: 7:30 pm (Matinees at 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 205 – 8th Avenue SE (ATP’s Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commonss)

Tickets: Start at $42 Have a romantic night with music by Candlelight What: Fever’s “Candlelight” looks like the perfect Valentine’s weekend date. The description sounds like it is out of a movie. “Thousands of candles flickering gently in a gorgeous venue, setting the perfect mood as you indulge in some of history’s greatest love songs performed by Calgary’s top string quartet.” Along with the breathtaking performance, there are also some fantastic food and drink options to check out. When: February 14

Where: Various locations around the city

Cost: Varies by performance

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster than ever at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will experience hockey like never before, including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: Now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General Admission $26

Get crafty with Paint by Candlelight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Color CAFE YYC (@colorcafecalgary)

What: Paint by Candlelight gives you a romantic setting to paint some pottery while enjoying some treats and great music.

When: February 14

Where: Color Cafe (334 14th Street, NW)

Cost: $14 + Pottery

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are already an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: One of the most fun attractions at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo is back for another year as the Penguin Walk returns this week! This is the 11th year for the must-see attraction. During the winter months, the king penguin colony heads out on zoo grounds for a daily enrichment walk to keep their brains and bodies healthy, and visitors get to experience the fun!

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo — 1300 Zoo Road NE

When: January 13, 2023, to mid-March (weather permitting)

Time: 10:30 am

Cost: Included with general admission and membership

Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here