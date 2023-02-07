James McAvoy is the latest movie star added to the Calgary Expo lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hollywood star James McAvoy is going to make his Canadian convention debut this spring at the Calgary Expo.

McAvoy is currently starring in the BBC/HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials.

He is very familiar to comic fans after he played Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Expo (@calgaryexpo)

McAvoy has been in several huge movies over the years, blowing audiences away in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass. He has also starred in The Last King of Scotland, and Atonement, as well as family-friendly films Gnomeo & Juliet and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Theatre fans will know the star from his role in Macbeth and his award-winning performance in The Ruling Class.

McAvoy will meet his Calgary fans at autograph signings and photo ops on Saturday, April 29, and hear from him during his live on-stage Q&A.

He will join previously announced guests like Sam Raimi, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Christina Ricci at the Calgary Expo, from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park.

When: April 27 to 30

Where: Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Time: Thursday, 4 pm to 9 pm; Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $22