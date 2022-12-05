11 things to do in Calgary this week: December 5 to 11

The holiday season is here and there are great things to do in Calgary with lots of chances to see fun lights and get some shopping done.

It’s hard not to get into the spirit with all of the fun displays and events around the city.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.

When: December 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $30, children under three are free when accompanying a paying adult.

What: You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone. There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave and candy cane lane to experience. The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas. Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and Sky ice caves and have fun with the elves.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre — 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Head down to Nose Creek Park in Airdrie to check out this beautiful, outdoor walk-through lights experience, with about a million dollars worth of displays and other special features. Light up your social media with some amazing displays like North Pole, Candy Land, Penguin Village, Poinsettia Arch, Santa Takes Flight, Skating Party, Woodland Fantasy, and Winter Wonderland.

When: December 1 to 31

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie

Tickets: Free; donations gratefully accepted

What: This holiday fest is a major annual event in Edmonton, so it’s amazing it’s making its way to YYC this year. Visitors will be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos.

When: November 25 to December 31, 2022

Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre

Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here

What: Dive into the classic holiday movie with Aspen Crossing’s Polar Express. Hang out with characters from the movie then get your picture with Santa. The train experience lasts about an hour, and along with the bell, you also get hot chocolate in a collector’s ceramic Polar Express mug and a delicious cookie.

When: Fridays to Sundays, November 25 to December 24. Visit the event’s website for details

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

Tickets: Available online now, varies by day and train

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95

What: Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone

embrace their inner elf. It is the perfect night out for the whole family.

When: November 25 to December 31

Where: Storybook Theatre — 375 Bermuda Drive NW

Price: $27 for children, $32 for adults