16 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 30 to January 2

Peter Klein
Dec 30 2022, 5:35 pm
New Years 2019 in Calgary (royc1031/Instagram)

It is New Year’s Eve weekend and there are so many great things to do in Calgary to ring in 2023, along with some fun winter activities.

This is also your last chance to check out some fun displays across the city.

Here are 16 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Light up your weekend with ZooLights

zoolights calgary

ZOOLIGHTS/Calgary Zoo

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Watch the Flames take on a Canadian rival on NYE

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Flames welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Scotiabank Saddledome for a New Year’s Eve tilt. Spend the last couple of hours of 2022 cheering on the Flames in their push toward the playoffs against a long-time rival.

When: December 31
Time: 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $88.56

Take in the beautiful displays with Christmas Lights at Spruce Meadows 

Christmas Lights

Spruce Meadows

What: If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy.

The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 9 to December 18. Then it opens up from Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24. The following weekend it is back to its regular Friday to Sunday schedule with the display open from December 30 to January 1.

When: December 9 to 11, 16 to 18, 22 to 24, 30, 31, and January 1
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

Start 2023 with a bang with the City of Calgary fireworks show

new years calgary

New Years Eve 2022 fireworks in Calgary (calgary.ca)

What: Ring in the new year the old-fashioned way with a modern twist. The City of Calgary fireworks will be on display from the Calgary Tower starting at 11:55 pm. You can watch the livestream of the event as well with music from CJSW featuring a number of great local artists.

When: December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023
Time: Tune in to the City of Calgary’s livestream starting at 11:55 pm on December 31
Where: Virtually at calgary.ca/NYE
Cost: Free

Experience New Year’s Eve from a new view with Calcutta Cricket Club Express

What: Journey back in time to the golden era of Indian rail travel all while you ring in the new year in style! They are going to bring to life an Indian dining car experience, complete with a welcome cocktail, superb five-course meal, live jazz trio & champagne toast at midnight, to round out this immersion in luxury train travel.

Your menu will feature dishes from different regions in India as Pankaj, the virtual travel advisor, gives you the lay of the land as well as a few tips to enjoy your trip. Dressing up thematically is encouraged, but not necessary.

When: December 31
Time: Seatings at 6 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: Calcutta Cricket Club (340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)
Cost: $95 for the first seating (four courses), and $130 for the second seating (five courses, includes champagne at midnight)

Ring in the Brew Year at Elite Brewing

What: Join Elite Brewing for its fourth annual Brew Year’s Eve party. It is a chill night with no tickets and no cover. There are drink deals as well as live music to help you ring in the New Year.

When: December 31
Where: Elite Brewing & Cidery (1319 Edmonton Trail, Calgary)

Enjoy a chill New Year’s Eve dinner at A1 Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A1 Café (@a1cafe.ca)

What: Celebrate New Year’s Eve in an intimate, laid-back setting at A1 Café! With a four-course set menu (vegetarian & gluten-free modifications available), select antipasti & snacks, they have everything you need for a perfect evening of great food & connection with loved ones. Enjoy their curated wine list, excellent cocktail list, and selection of local beers. Dinner is $60/per person, including a glass of bubbles at the start of the meal.
Optional wine pairings available for each course.

When: December 31
Time: Make your reservation for NYE online now
Where: A1 Cafe (1213 1st Street SW, Calgary)
Cost: $60

Start 2023 with a full stomach at Craft Beer Market

What: Toast the new year at Calgary’s two CRAFT Beer Market locations. Whether you opt for the four-course, chef-inspired set menu or join CRAFT for the Countdown Party to celebrate the start of 2023, both include party favours, champagne toast at midnight, and a great time.

When: December 31
Time: Seating for the dinner and Countdown Party start at 7 pm. Doors open for the Countdown Party at 9 pm
Where: CRAFT Beer Market – Southcentre (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary) and CRAFT Beer Market – Downtown (345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary)
Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Sneak into 2023 at the Speakeasy at Winebar Kensington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winebar Kensington (@winebaryyc)

What: Enjoy an amazing dinner at Winebar Kensington, with food, drinks, and great deals. You can also check out some cocktail pairings in partnership with Last Best.

When: December 31
Where: Winebar Kensington (1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary)
Cost: $100

Celebrate the New Year with Glitz and Glamour at Please Don’t Tell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Please Don’t Tell (@pdtcalgary)

What: Ring in 2023 in style with Please Don’t Tell. There are plenty of packages to choose from to make it your perfect party for New Year’s Eve in Calgary.

When: December 31
Where: Please Don’t Tell (811 1st Street SW)
Cost: starting at $30

Enjoy some live music to start 2023 at Blowers and Grafton

Things to do in Calgary

Blowers and Grafton

What: Blowers and Grafton will be celebrating the New Year with some live music and great food deals including platters with lobster rolls, fish tacos, and a whole lot more. You can reserve your tables now!

When: December 31
Where: Blowers and Grafton (2120 4th Street SW)
Cost: Starting at $99

Go tubing down the hills at Winsport

Winsport tubing

Winsport

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, Starting December 17
Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary
Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Sparkle up your weekend at TELUS Spark 

Christmas light Calgary

Telus Spark (sparkscience.ca)

What: You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone. There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave, and candy cane lane to experience. The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas. Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and sky ice caves and have fun with the elves.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)

Test your skills at Potion Putt

Potion Putt

Courtesy of Potion Putt/Explore Hidden

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here

Check out a parody of a legendary sitcom

@JamesMoore_org/Twitter (NBC)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW
Cost: Starting at $69.95

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

things to do calgary

Quantum Sandbox exhibit (Elle McLean/Daily Hive)

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children

Peter Klein
