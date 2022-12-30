16 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 30 to January 2

It is New Year’s Eve weekend and there are so many great things to do in Calgary to ring in 2023, along with some fun winter activities.

This is also your last chance to check out some fun displays across the city.

Here are 16 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

The Flames welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Scotiabank Saddledome for a New Year’s Eve tilt. Spend the last couple of hours of 2022 cheering on the Flames in their push toward the playoffs against a long-time rival.

When: December 31

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $88.56

What: If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy.

The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 9 to December 18. Then it opens up from Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24. The following weekend it is back to its regular Friday to Sunday schedule with the display open from December 30 to January 1.

When: December 9 to 11, 16 to 18, 22 to 24, 30, 31, and January 1

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

What: Ring in the new year the old-fashioned way with a modern twist. The City of Calgary fireworks will be on display from the Calgary Tower starting at 11:55 pm. You can watch the livestream of the event as well with music from CJSW featuring a number of great local artists.

When: December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Time: Tune in to the City of Calgary’s livestream starting at 11:55 pm on December 31

Where: Virtually at calgary.ca/NYE

Cost: Free

What: Journey back in time to the golden era of Indian rail travel all while you ring in the new year in style! They are going to bring to life an Indian dining car experience, complete with a welcome cocktail, superb five-course meal, live jazz trio & champagne toast at midnight, to round out this immersion in luxury train travel.

Your menu will feature dishes from different regions in India as Pankaj, the virtual travel advisor, gives you the lay of the land as well as a few tips to enjoy your trip. Dressing up thematically is encouraged, but not necessary.

When: December 31

Time: Seatings at 6 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Calcutta Cricket Club (340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $95 for the first seating (four courses), and $130 for the second seating (five courses, includes champagne at midnight)

What: Join Elite Brewing for its fourth annual Brew Year’s Eve party. It is a chill night with no tickets and no cover. There are drink deals as well as live music to help you ring in the New Year.

When: December 31

Where: Elite Brewing & Cidery (1319 Edmonton Trail, Calgary)

What: Celebrate New Year’s Eve in an intimate, laid-back setting at A1 Café! With a four-course set menu (vegetarian & gluten-free modifications available), select antipasti & snacks, they have everything you need for a perfect evening of great food & connection with loved ones. Enjoy their curated wine list, excellent cocktail list, and selection of local beers. Dinner is $60/per person, including a glass of bubbles at the start of the meal.

Optional wine pairings available for each course.

When: December 31

Time: Make your reservation for NYE online now

Where: A1 Cafe (1213 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: $60

What: Toast the new year at Calgary’s two CRAFT Beer Market locations. Whether you opt for the four-course, chef-inspired set menu or join CRAFT for the Countdown Party to celebrate the start of 2023, both include party favours, champagne toast at midnight, and a great time.

When: December 31

Time: Seating for the dinner and Countdown Party start at 7 pm. Doors open for the Countdown Party at 9 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market – Southcentre (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary) and CRAFT Beer Market – Downtown (345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

What: Enjoy an amazing dinner at Winebar Kensington, with food, drinks, and great deals. You can also check out some cocktail pairings in partnership with Last Best.

When: December 31

Where: Winebar Kensington (1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary)

Cost: $100

What: Ring in 2023 in style with Please Don’t Tell. There are plenty of packages to choose from to make it your perfect party for New Year’s Eve in Calgary.

When: December 31

Where: Please Don’t Tell (811 1st Street SW)

Cost: starting at $30

Enjoy some live music to start 2023 at Blowers and Grafton

What: Blowers and Grafton will be celebrating the New Year with some live music and great food deals including platters with lobster rolls, fish tacos, and a whole lot more. You can reserve your tables now!

When: December 31

Where: Blowers and Grafton (2120 4th Street SW)

Cost: Starting at $99

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, Starting December 17

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Sparkle up your weekend at TELUS Spark What: You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone. There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave, and candy cane lane to experience. The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas. Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and sky ice caves and have fun with the elves. When: December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)