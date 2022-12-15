17 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 16 to 18

This is the last weekend before Christmas and there are so many amazing things to do in Calgary to light up your holidays.

Get your shopping done or enjoy some amazing light displays.

Here are 17 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Celebrate Calgary Public Library’s 110 anniversary with free programs, activities, and performances. Visit Central and Memorial Park libraries from December 10 to 18 and be delighted by seasonal activations, and visit any Library location all month long to see what your free Library membership can do for you this holiday season and beyond.

When: December 10 to 18

Time: During open hours

Where: Your nearest Calgary Public Library location

What: Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.

When: December 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $30, children under three are free when accompanying a paying adult

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, Starting December 17

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

What: If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy. The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 9 to December 18. Then it opens up from Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24. The following weekend it is back to its regular Friday to Sunday schedule with the display open from December 30 to January 1.

When: Fridays to Sundays Starting December 9 (Thursday to Friday, December 22 to 24)

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

What: Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Sparkle up your weekend at TELUS Spark What: You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone. There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave and candy cane lane to experience. The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas. Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and Sky ice caves and have fun with the elves. When: December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17) Add some glow to your weekend with the Glow Christmas Festival What: This holiday fest is a major annual event in Edmonton, so it’s amazing it’s making its way to YYC this year. Visitors will be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos. When: November 25 to December 31, 2022

Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre

Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here Become Enchanted at CrossIron Mills What: See all of the amazing displays at CrossIron Mills and get in on their contest. Download The Enchanted Winterland Quest App to scan stations throughout the centre that are integrated with holiday decor. When each station is scanned, search the sky for a constellation for your in-app “collection.” Get ready for an adventure because there are 20 constellations around CrossIron Mills to collect.