17 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 16 to 18

This is the last weekend before Christmas and there are so many amazing things to do in Calgary to light up your holidays.
Get your shopping done or enjoy some amazing light displays.
Here are 17 things to do this weekend in Calgary.
ZOOLIGHTS/Calgary Zoo
What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.
When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children
Calgary Library
What: Celebrate Calgary Public Library’s 110 anniversary with free programs, activities, and performances. Visit Central and Memorial Park libraries from December 10 to 18 and be delighted by seasonal activations, and visit any Library location all month long to see what your free Library membership can do for you this holiday season and beyond.
When: December 10 to 18
Time: During open hours
Where: Your nearest Calgary Public Library location
The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle (Lighthouse Immersive/Patrick Hodgson)
What: Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.
When: December 1 to 28, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $30, children under three are free when accompanying a paying adult
Winsport
What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!
When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, Starting December 17
Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary
Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings
Spruce Meadows
What: If you’re into the idea of looking at festive displays but aren’t so into walking around outside freezing, this one is for you. The lights at Spruce Meadows are to be viewed entirely from the comfort (and warmth) of your car, so you can get in the holiday spirit while staying cozy. The Christmas lights display is open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from December 9 to December 18. Then it opens up from Thursday, December 22 to Saturday, December 24. The following weekend it is back to its regular Friday to Sunday schedule with the display open from December 30 to January 1.
When: Fridays to Sundays Starting December 9 (Thursday to Friday, December 22 to 24)
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary
Courtesy of Heritage Park
What: Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children
Telus Spark (sparkscience.ca)
What: You can enjoy the Goodnight Moon immersive digital experience that turns the great green room into a 3,000-square-foot interactive playground for everyone. There is also an illuminated, enchanted winter forest, snowy ice cave and candy cane lane to experience. The infinity dome offers an out-of-this-world twist on a holiday classic with The Alien Who Stole Christmas. Of course, the big guy will be there as well. You can get your picture taken with Santa in the Earth and Sky ice caves and have fun with the elves.
When: December 1, 2022, to January 2, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Tickets: $26 for adults, $19 for youth (ages three to 17)
Glow Christmas Festival
What: This holiday fest is a major annual event in Edmonton, so it’s amazing it’s making its way to YYC this year. Visitors will be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos.
When: November 25 to December 31, 2022
Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre
Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here
CrossIron Mills/Facebook
What: See all of the amazing displays at CrossIron Mills and get in on their contest. Download The Enchanted Winterland Quest App to scan stations throughout the centre that are integrated with holiday decor. When each station is scanned, search the sky for a constellation for your in-app “collection.” Get ready for an adventure because there are 20 constellations around CrossIron Mills to collect.
When: On now until December 24
Where: CrossIron Mills
Tickets: Free
What: A Calgary-area tradition, the Granary Road Christmas Market is back with its own unique version of a holiday festival. Celebrate the holiday season at a stunning market with 40-foot vaulted ceilings with fantastic light displays. Finish your Christmas shopping with special gifts from the large collection of Artisan vendors and makers.
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Granary Road (226066 112th Street West, Calgary)
Airdrie Festival of Lights
What: Head down to Nose Creek Park in Airdrie to check out this beautiful outdoor walk-through lights experience, with about a million dollars worth of displays and other special features. Light up your social media with some amazing displays like North Pole, Candy Land, Penguin Village, Poinsettia Arch, Santa Takes Flight, Skating Party, Woodland Fantasy, and Winter Wonderland.
When: December 1 to 31
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Nose Creek Park, Airdrie
Tickets: Free; donations gratefully accepted
Naughty…but Nice
What: Now in its ninth season, “Naughty… but Nice!” returns with live performances at their new home in the Studio Theatre at cSPACE. Winner of the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, the Calgary Critics’ Award for Best Direction, and two AMPIA Rosie Awards for Best Musical or Variety Program, “Naughty… but Nice” is everyone’s favourite sweet but risqué holiday celebration!
When: On until December 23
Where: Studio Theatre at cSPACE (1721 29th Avenue SW)
Tickets: Available online
Laugh along with Elf the Musical
Elf The Musical
What: Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. It is the perfect night out for the whole family.
When: November 25 to December 31
Where: Storybook Theatre — 375 Bermuda Drive NW
Price: $27 for children, $32 for adults
Polar Express (Aspen Crossing/Facebook)
What: Dive into the classic holiday movie with Aspen Crossing’s Polar Express. Hang out with characters from the movie then get your picture with Santa. The train experience lasts about an hour, and along with the bell, you also get hot chocolate in a collector’s ceramic Polar Express mug and a delicious cookie.
When: Fridays to Sundays, November 25 to December 18, and December 19 to 24. Visit the website for details
Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)
Tickets: Available online now, varies by day and train
Courtesy of Potion Putt/Explore Hidden
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
@JamesMoore_org/Twitter (NBC)
What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.
When: From now until January 14, 2023
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW
Cost: Starting at $69.95
Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre
Quantum Sandbox exhibit (Elle McLean/Daily Hive)
What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.
When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children