9 things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 14 to 16

Another weekend is here and there are so many great things to do in Calgary with some fun events to check out across the city.

We also get to enjoy a great party at the dome.

Here are nine things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: The Roughnecks are back at the dome this weekend as they take on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Check out one of the best atmospheres in Calgary.

When: April 14

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Start at $33.84

Get some shopping done at the Market Collective What: The 2023 Market Collective will bring over 140 artisans together, including 40 percent new and budding artists. The 2023 spring edition takes place after a record-breaking holiday market; the highest number of attendees and artisan sales to date took place in December 2022. When: April 14, 15, and 16. Time: Friday 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 6 pm Where: BMO Centre (20 Roundup Way SE) Cost: $7 per weekend with free entry for kids 12 and under Enjoy Spark after Dark at Telus Spark What: Technology meets fashion during the next Spark After Dark this week. The two worlds collide with this unique branch of fashion as it transcends the user experience of fashion with science, art, engineering, and technology. Plus the entire science centre is open for everyone 18+ to get an extended look at one of the coolest places in Calgary. When: April 14

Time: 6 pm to 12 am

Where: Telus Spark (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $26

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: An exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: From now until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership