Many different openings at The District at Beltline have been opening over the past few months, and all of them are now open.

Calgary’s newest inner-city destination is home to three full-service restaurants, a boutique brewery, a coffee shop, and YYC’s first chef-driven food hall.

Located on 11th and 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, just off of 2nd Street SW, this hub for food and fun is ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community.

From elevated Mediterranean cuisine to quick-service international dishes, signature cocktails, craft beers, and plant-forward fine dining, this community hub aims to create a sense of urban vibrancy.

Here are the eleven food spots that can be found at the District at Beltline.

Takori

Takori is an Asian Fusion Taqueria, serving Korean and Mexican food that uses inspirations and flavours from both cultures. This new spot is from Chef Ly, who comes from one of the best fusion restaurants in Calgary: Foreign Concept.

Modern Burger is a staple spot in Calgary to grab a mouth-watering burger. It moved spots to join the excitement that the new food hall is sure to bring, so The District at Beltline is also a great place to grab a burger.

Every great food hall is going to need a ramen spot, and head chef/owner Arce Morales will provide that with the Oishidesu Ramen Shack. It was during his travels throughout Japan that Morales fell in love with Japanese cuisine, and he’s showing that off with his fresh and creative dishes.

As an incredible option for vegetarians, Shrub Bloom serves up dishes with locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and an amazing smoothie menu is a healthy and veggie-forward option for the new space.

Not only is Greenfish a tasty sushi spot, but a socially conscious one as well. Using only sushi that is green-listed fish approved by Ocean Wise and packaged with fully compostable takeaway containers, Greenfish is “Canada’s first fully sustainable sushi takeaway.”

Roy’s Korean Kitchen has some of the best Korean food in Calgary and this convenient second spot is an incredibly exciting addition to the District at Beltline.

The food here can feel traditional, modern, elevated, or street food-style, and often creatively combined with other types of cuisine, like the ramen carbonara on the menu.

The chef-designed pub-style food menu includes nacho trays, sliders, sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls, enchiladas, burgers, and more.

The bar program seems to be focused on it all, from wine to crushable cocktails like the Strawberry Spritz and Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita to carefully selected local craft beers.

The space is impressive, with a wrap-around bar in the middle of the room, tons of TVs at every angle, an open kitchen, and massive outdoor patio space.

With fresh and vibrant dishes, this spot celebrates the beauty, culture, and cuisine of the Mediterranean region, with chill vibes with even chiller drinks.

Comprised of small plates and share-style dishes, the menu is a collection of some classics reimagined, and many original dishes influenced by the regions surrounding the Mediterranean.

Known for its bold black and white designed product, this brewery features a decor of simple aesthetics, like you’re just steps away from the forests and beaches of the Pacific.

The 33 Acres Brewing Company has a cult-like following in Vancouver and it’s incredibly exciting that Calgary now has this new concept to call its own.

Canadian cuisine can be hard to define and this new spot seems like it will be a great representation of dishes and flavours.

The Canadian-focused menu at this exciting new spot will feature veggie-forward cuisine, so expect fresh vegetables and exciting flavours to enhance them.

Copper colours that are found in soils, clay, and the leaves in fall, as well as forest greens inspired by evergreens, grasses, and foliage, add to the warmth of the room here.

The coffee here is well known for being high quality, using only direct trade coffee beans. The ingredients that go into making the espresso-style drinks at Deville are typically organic and made in-house.

Fresh and creative sandwiches are served out of Deville Coffee and it also gets its baked goods and treats delivered from some of the best bakeries in Calgary.

The District at Beltline

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

