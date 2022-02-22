Fire and Flora, opening in the highly anticipated District at Beltline, is opening soon in Calgary.

This exciting new restaurant aims to be open this spring, with a menu highlighting the best ingredients Canada has to offer.

Canadian cuisine can be hard to define, and this new spot seems like it will be a great representation of dishes and flavours.

Fire and Flora will be launched by Chef Adam Ryan, who is also behind Milpa, a vegetarian Mexican restaurant opening in Calgary this summer.

“With a focus on vegetables and fruits grown in Western Canada supplemented by the remaining provinces, the menu will put the veggies first,” Chef Ryan told Dished Calgary.

“A wood-fired pizza oven will highlight Alberta grown wheat and tomatoes with dishes like Napoli inspired pizzas and sourdough bread.”

The Canadian-focused menu at this exciting new spot will feature veggie-forward cuisine, so expect fresh vegetables and exciting flavours to enhance them.

The food sounds delicious, but it’s also the experience of eating it that Chef Ryan cares about and hopes to make special.

“After a long pandemic where we’ve dealt with people having to remain physically distant, the intent is to bring everyone back together with warm and comforting food and service,” said Chef Ryan.

“Lots of dishes will be meant for sharing and guests interacting with one another once again.”

Canada can be felt in more than just the dishes on the plate at Fire and Flora. The entire design of the restaurant hopes to celebrate the country’s landscape.

“This motif is further explored by mural artwork located throughout the restaurant,” said Chef Ryan.

“Expressive use of natural earth tones found in the Albertan landscape,” he added.

Copper colours that are found in soils, clay, and the leaves in fall, as well as forest greens inspired by evergreens, grasses, and foliage, add to the warmth of the room here.

The District at Beltline, opening near the beginning of March, will be a chef-driven experience with food vendors from some of Calgary’s most renowned chefs.

Takori, Modern Burger, Oishidesu Ramen Shack, Shrub Bloom, Greenfish Sushi, and Roy’s Kitchen are other vendors that will be opening soon at the food hall.

An official opening date and menu have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more details about this new plant-based Calgary restaurant.

Fire and Flora

Address: The District at Beltline – 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

Instagram