Kama has been teasing us for a while, but it’s finally opening this month.

Originally slated to open in the fall, and then in March, this exciting new Mediterranean concept from local Chef Kenny Kaechele is set to open up April 19.

With fresh and vibrant dishes, this spot aims to celebrate the beauty, culture, and cuisine of the Mediterranean region, with chill vibes with even chiller drinks.

Kama will be open for lunch and dinner, with weekend brunch plans already in the works.

This Beltline location couldn’t be more exciting, with the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall right beside it, and the highly anticipated Central tap house and 33 Acres Brewery opening up in the same building.

In a short amount of time, this area has become a major hub for dining in Calgary.

To shed some light on the new spot, highly respected Kenny had spoken to Dished about what Calgarians can expect from his new restaurant.

“Comprised of small plates and share-style dishes, the menu is a collection of some classics reimagined, and many original dishes influenced by the regions surrounding the Mediterranean,” Kenny told Dished.

“We will have a weekday happy hour, weekend brunch, and an entire department devoted to events and group dining. There are four categories to the menu: mezze and tapas, small plates, plant-forward, and grilled, braised, and roasted,” he added.

The cuisine here will be modern-rustic Mediterranean, with influences from all across the region.

“There will not be one definable cuisine at Kama; rather a mix of dishes inspired by the beauty and bounty of the Mediterranean region,” said Kenny.

“I believe many of the great food traditions of the world started in this land, and as a chef I find myself craving the simple but timeless flavours of these old-world cuisines.”

The tradition of the ingredients and flavours will surely be evident in every menu item, but with the exciting creativity that has made Kenny a well-known chef across the country.

“I will reinvigorate forgotten classics, and introduce bold new flavours with a menu that invites and entices,” said Kenny.

“A balance between the familiar and the exotic, buoyed by excellent technique and respect of ingredients,” he continued.

Kama is positioned to be a beacon of unusually good food, amazing ambience, and a beautifully enriching atmosphere in a thoughtfully curated atmosphere.

This setting is the result of working with Amanda Hamilton Interior Design on the design of Kama.

“There will be a gorgeous arched entry, a large glass wine display, retractable windows on two walls which allow for an indoor patio setting in warmer months, a centrally positioned, u-shaped bar where the art of mixology and the cocktail craft will be on display,” said Kenny.

“There is a large opening looking into the kitchen, Italian marble surfaces on the bar, the kitchen pass and another seating area built around a column.”

“The décor features a lot of architectural metalwork, burnished steel touches, tile, sheer drapery, floor rugs, a few plants, and some really damn cool lighting and furniture,” he added.

Originally slated to open last fall, April 19 is now the official grand opening. Make your reservations now!

Kama

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram