The Calgary Stampede is quickly coming up and one very exciting pop-up party was just announced: Buckaroos.

Promising good food, nice people, and country music, this is going to be a 10-day event with live music, dancing, and plenty of food and drinks.

Located on Stephen Avenue, Buckaroos promises a “good ol’ time, just at the right time.” It’ll be a great spot to hang out, grab a drink before (or after) hitting the grounds, book a Stampede party, or take part in one of the several cabaret-style events.

There are so many amazing tents, pancake breakfasts, and other must-try things while hanging out in YYC during the greatest outdoor show on earth, and hitting up the pop-ups bar should be on your to-do list.

This pop-up is being presented by the team at The Pioneer, a fully customizable event venue.

Last year, The Pioneer partnered with ToolShed Brewery and the Notorious P.I.G. to create an epic downtown Calgary Stampede event space. There was a patio and inside space that fit up to 300 people for events and parties.

Stay tuned for all updates on this and all Calgary Stampede events and happenings.

Address: 117 8th Avenue, Calgary

