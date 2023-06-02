Buckaroos: 10-day Calgary Stampede pop-up launching next month
The Calgary Stampede is quickly coming up and one very exciting pop-up party was just announced: Buckaroos.
Promising good food, nice people, and country music, this is going to be a 10-day event with live music, dancing, and plenty of food and drinks.
Located on Stephen Avenue, Buckaroos promises a “good ol’ time, just at the right time.” It’ll be a great spot to hang out, grab a drink before (or after) hitting the grounds, book a Stampede party, or take part in one of the several cabaret-style events.
There are so many amazing tents, pancake breakfasts, and other must-try things while hanging out in YYC during the greatest outdoor show on earth, and hitting up the pop-ups bar should be on your to-do list.
This pop-up is being presented by the team at The Pioneer, a fully customizable event venue.
Last year, The Pioneer partnered with ToolShed Brewery and the Notorious P.I.G. to create an epic downtown Calgary Stampede event space. There was a patio and inside space that fit up to 300 people for events and parties.
Stay tuned for all updates on this and all Calgary Stampede events and happenings.
Buckaroos
Address: 117 8th Avenue, Calgary