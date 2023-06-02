FoodEventsRestaurants & BarsStampedeFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Buckaroos: 10-day Calgary Stampede pop-up launching next month

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jun 2 2023, 9:54 pm
Buckaroos: 10-day Calgary Stampede pop-up launching next month
Sharon Morris/Shutterstock | @yahoobuckaroos/Instagram

The Calgary Stampede is quickly coming up and one very exciting pop-up party was just announced: Buckaroos.

Promising good food, nice people, and country music, this is going to be a 10-day event with live music, dancing, and plenty of food and drinks.

Located on Stephen Avenue, Buckaroos promises a “good ol’ time, just at the right time.” It’ll be a great spot to hang out, grab a drink before (or after) hitting the grounds, book a Stampede party, or take part in one of the several cabaret-style events.

There are so many amazing tents, pancake breakfasts, and other must-try things while hanging out in YYC during the greatest outdoor show on earth, and hitting up the pop-ups bar should be on your to-do list.

This pop-up is being presented by the team at The Pioneer, a fully customizable event venue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Pioneer (@thepioneeryyc)

Last year, The Pioneer partnered with ToolShed Brewery and the Notorious P.I.G. to create an epic downtown Calgary Stampede event space. There was a patio and inside space that fit up to 300 people for events and parties.

Stay tuned for all updates on this and all Calgary Stampede events and happenings.

Buckaroos

Address: 117 8th Avenue, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Stampede
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.