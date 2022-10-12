The Prairie Grid Dinner Series is officially returning to Calgary this month.

This two-part, two-night dinner event will take place at Monogram Coffee Co’s downtown location on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

The series is called Through The Lens, and it’s celebrating with Prairie ingredients for the four-course dinner, Prairie-made food films, photography, art, and more.

“It feels so great to have Prairie Grid back to [the] original format as a food-and-art-focused dinner event this year now that things are back to ‘normal’,” said Dan Clapson, the Prairie Grid organizer, in a press release.

“I am looking forward to seeing how the chefs and other creatives showcase their love of the Prairie region with their own unique viewpoints.”

This themed dinner will also play host to some of the best chefs in Alberta, like Duncan Ly of the award-winning Foreign Concept, Amit Bangar of Calcutta Cricket Club, and Winnie Chen of Edmonton’s Fu’s Repair Shop, which is also a current nominee for Air Canada enRoute’s Best New Restaurants awards.

“I am excited for the opportunity to cook alongside some amazing Albertan chefs and getting inspiration from the beautiful Prairie surroundings,” said Foreign Concept’s Ly in the press release. “I feel fortunate to have what we have in this province.”

There are only 50 tickets per night being sold at this exclusive event, and that includes a welcome drink, cocktail hour with canapes and live music, the four-course dinner, and screenings of the short food films throughout. Any extra drinks can be purchased from the bar throughout the event.

Local bartender Anna da Silva of Stable at Residence Inn by Marriott will be creating four unique cocktails to go with each dish, inspired by the Prairies.

Prairie Grid Dinner Series – Through The Lens

When: Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22; 6:30 pm

Where: Monogram Coffee — 420 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Price: $75 per ticket