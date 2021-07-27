Nothing pairs better with adventure than a nice cold beer, so track down a designated driver and journey outside of Calgary to one (or all) of these craft breweries.

From Canmore to Black Diamond, Cochrane to Lundbreck Falls, and beyond, these spots merit a stop on your travels or a trip of their own.

Quench your thirst and see more of our beautiful province and its varying landscape as you hit up these fine establishments (responsibly, of course).

Here are 14 breweries worth driving to in southern Alberta.

Township 24 in Chestermere pays homage to the Township Line 24, extending from Empress in the east to Canmore in the west, and the agricultural land in between, which produces some of the highest quality malt barley in the world. Try their Dominion Kolsch, Meridian Black Lager, or Stolen Canoe Pale Ale paired with one of their personal pizzas.

Address: 100 Rainbow Road, Chestermere, Alberta

Phone: 403-460-8696

Cochrane’s family owned and operated microbrewery serves up fresh eats alongside delicious pints in their restaurant. Beer offerings have names like Papa Bear, Farmer’s Daughter, and Shotgun Wedding, plus Half Hitch features seasonal brews like this summer’s Prairie Wit.

Address: #1 10 Griffin Industrial Point, Cochrane, Alberta

Phone: 403-988-4214

With beer crafted at 1,309 metres, Canmore Brewing Company pours refreshing beverages from their brewery and tasting room, where you’ll find views of the mountains from the patio and hear the occasional train whistle by. In addition to their year-round lineup of beers, they also have seasonal brews, pilot brews, and brand new Beer Cocktails.

Address: 1460 Railway Avenue, Canmore, Alberta

Phone: 403-678-2337

This local Canmore hub is a small batch microbrewery focused on quality ingredients and rotating beer styles. They brew approximately 500 litres of beer per batch, which allows them the opportunity to have lots of variety. And with a name like “Sheepdog,” how could they not be dog friendly? Your four-legged friend is allowed at the brewery’s patio and on the main floor.

Address: #112 105 Bow Meadows Crescent, Canmore, Alberta

Phone: 403-679-4009

Pouring pints from two locations in Canmore is The Grizzly Paw. In addition to great tasting beers, they also offer canned cocktails such as the Gin Squeeze, Mountain Mule, and Grizzly Greyhound, along with craft soda. Even better, The Grizzly Paw just opened Grizzly BBQ, located behind their taproom, where they’ll be serving up Alberta beef, chicken, and pork.

Address: 310 Old Canmore Road, Canmore, Alberta (Taproom)

Phone: 403-678-2487

Address: 622 8th Street, Canmore, Alberta (Pub)

Phone: 403-678-9983

Located in the heart of downtown Banff, this brewery pairs classy pub food with freshly crafted beer. As a sister company to Calgary’s Last Best Brewing and Distilling, Jasper’s Jasper Brewing Co., Fort McMurray’s Babe Brewing and Edmonton’s Campio Brewing Co., you’ll find beers like Black Pil, White Wit, Ride or Dry, and more at Banff Ave Brewing Co.

Address: 110 Banff Avenue, Banff, Alberta

Phone: 403-762-1003

Fahr boasts “traditional German beer, brewed strictly in Alberta.” The Turner Valley brewery sells their Hefe, Pils, and Copper beers year round, with seasonal offerings like Munich, Hoppy Hefe and Radler also making it into the menu.

Address: 123 Kennedy Dr SE, Turner Valley, Alberta

Phone: 403-800-6098

Hard Knox is located in Black Diamond, with plenty of outdoor space in their Beer Gardens to lounge and enjoy an afternoon outdoors with a pint. This summer, sample the R&R Raspberry Rhubarb ale, a Hard Knox Sangria, or a crisp Black Diamond Blonde.

Address: 445 1st Avenue NE, Black Diamond, Alberta

Phone: 403-800-5603

Just south of Calgary in Okotoks is Hub Town Brewing, home of an adorable patio and family friendly main level. Try their 1882 Okotoks Golden Ale, Mister Pink Radler, or Colour Blind Belgian IPA.

Address: 41 Elizabeth Street, Okotoks, Alberta

Phone: 403-826-6864

High River Brewing Company aims to create a sense of community. Their website states that their taproom is a “place to celebrate with old friends and toast to new ones.” The brewery features brews such as the Floating Barn Pale Ale, Muddy Tail Stout, Diving Fox India Pale Ale, and Rising Pheasant Brown Ale.

Address: 510G 21st Street SE, High River, Alberta

Phone: 403-649-2002

Waste away an afternoon on Spectrum’s patio in Lethbridge. This brewery offers it all, from amber ale to blonde, and IPAs to ESBs, and they aim to please both the beer novice and the connoisseur.

Address: 3500 9th Avenue N, Lethbridge, Alberta

Located in the hamlet of Lundbreck, just 20 minutes east of Pincher Creek, is Oldman River Brewing. The family-focused craft brewery boasts high quality, preservative free, great tasting fresh beer, and you can even stop at the stunning Lundbreck Falls on your way there.

Address: 101 Breckenridge Avenue, Lundbreck, Alberta

Phone: 403-751-0017

Explore the hoodoos and fossils and then visit Drumheller’s brewery for a cold beverage. The town’s first and only microbrewery uses locally grown sustainable products like Alberta grown and malted barley to craft their many light, dark, simple, complex, dry, sour, and hoppy beers.

Address: 242 3rd Avenue W, Drumheller, Alberta

Phone: 403-823-3823

Follow the Barley Trail from field to glass at Olds College Brewery. As the craft brewery industry has grown in Alberta, Olds established the Brewmaster and Brewery Operations Management program, and students are trained in all beer styles – so you’re sure to find something you like! Cans, bottles, bombers, growlers, and kegs can be picked up at the Olds College Brewery Retail Store.

Address: 4601 46th Street, Olds, Alberta

Phone: 403-556-8293

