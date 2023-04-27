Sundays opens its first Calgary showroom this weekend (PHOTOS)

Furniture brand Sundays is expanding to Calgary, with its first showroom opening this weekend in one of Calgary’s trendiest areas.

Their location in the Beltline will open Friday, April 28, at #109-220 12th Avenue SW.

It is Sundays’ first location in Calgary, its third official showroom in Canada, and its fourth in North America.

Launching in 2019, Sundays has focused on brick-and-mortar locations so customers can experience their “easy like a Sunday morning” vibes and see its great products firsthand.

In the showroom, you’ll see a number of different room set-ups with Sundays’ best-selling collections, including the “Get Together” sofa and the famous Cloud Bed.

The Calgary showroom won’t just be a spot to get great furniture; it will also host events, art showcases, panel discussions, and other fun activities.

This Calgary location comes after a successful launch in Seattle early this year. Two pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles last year helped Sundays build momentum in the States.

This opening weekend, Sundays Calgary will offer complimentary facials by Eluo Beauty, complimentary beverages, and gifts with purchase. Additionally, there will be something for the little ones, with handmade childrenswear sold by Cabane and a play area courtesy of Wee Wild Ones.

Sundays Calgary opens on Friday, April 28, at the District at Beltline in downtown Calgary, at #109-220 12th Avenue SW.

They will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. For more information on the showroom and Sundays, check out their website.