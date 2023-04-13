Goodwill is opening a brand new outlet store in Calgary this weekend

Goodwill is giving Calgary shoppers a brand new experience this weekend as it opens its unique outlet in the city.

Goodwill Bin is opening in Calgary at 9 am on Saturday, April 15 at 2731 57th Avenue SE. It is Goodwill’s second outlet store in western Canada.

These are unique for several reasons. First of all, there is a multiple-step program to do your shopping.

Step one sees the bins get laid out throughout the Impact Centre Outlet Store. Then shoppers will line up at the designated yellow location marks. Then it’s on your mark, get set, and go.

You go through the bins, find what you like and celebrate all your savings!

The pricing system is also quite different. You are charged by the pound so you can find some major discounts. This makes it perfect for someone on a tight budget or if you are just looking for a deal.

It is like a discount-finding treasure hunt as none of the bins are sorted so you never know what you’ll find when you go diving for savings.

The inspiration for this came from the Edmonton Impact Center which they say won them awards in sustainability.

With the success up north, it was only a matter of time before Goodwill brought one of these to Calgary.

Goodwill Bins Calgary

When: Opens Saturday, April 15

Where: 2731 57th Avenue SE