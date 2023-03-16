Score up to 70% off at Calgary's first-ever Adidas warehouse sale

This spring, you can stock up on your favourite Adidas gear for less. StyleDemocracy is presenting an Adidas warehouse sale in Calgary, where you can get up to 70% off on certain items.

The sale will be on from Wednesday, May 10 to Sunday, May 14 — just in time to revamp your summer wardrobe.

There will be styles for both men and women, and you can shop for thousands of different shoes, apparel, and accessories.

You can also join the SDClub+ for VIP access on the first morning of the sale.

All items will be final sale – no returns or exchanges accepted. Payment can be made by credit or debit only, cash and American Express will not be accepted. Staff will not be adjusting the price of items.

Pack your patience and expect lineups to enter the sale and at the checkout. Shop early because it’s possible that doors to the sale will close early.

When:

Wednesday, May 10: 10 am to 9 pm

Thursday, May 11: 10 am to 9 pm

Friday, May 12: 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday, May 13: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, May 14: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: The BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE