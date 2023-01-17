Mejuri is opening their first Calgary location this week

Fine jewellery brand Mejuri is bringing its amazing selection to Calgary with a new location opening in Chinook this week.

Calgary rounds out the fourth Canadian city with a Mejuri store, having already opened two locations in Toronto, one in Vancouver, and an upcoming Montreal location opening soon, as well as 13 international locations.

The Chinook location will open Friday, January 20 with a big opening weekend at the Calgary shopping staple.

Mejuri CEO and Co-founder Noura Sakkijha says this strengthens the brand in their true home of Canada.

“Even as we expand globally, Canada is our home base,” says Sakkijha. “The relationships we hold with our community here empower us to continue to deliver new stores and pieces in a country that has always supported us.”

The space will be a representation of the direction of Mejuri and their new design vision — bolder, more playful, and artful in creating localized experiences.

The iconic Mejuri elements will all be included. Arched mirrors, neutral tones, and pistachio piercing studios will all help give you the authentic Mejuri experience. There will also be a Style bar which comes from the idea of a hotel bar that welcomes guests. It will be designed with integrated lighting and local plants to add warmth to the space.

Mejuri says the space will be similar to other locations around the world with the jewellery on display to allow customers to see all the in-house designed pieces up close and personal.

Calgary customers will also be treated to a gallery wall with custom, large-scale art pedestals highlighting the jewellery.

Mejuri is encouraging customers to shop the necklace wall, product displays, and bespoke elements, to style themselves or garner advice from Mejuri’s team of experienced stylists.

The store also features a piercing studio that is a private spa-like space.

For opening weekend, there will be complimentary refreshments and Mejuri totes as a gift with your purchase

Where: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm