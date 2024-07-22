4 hot new restaurants and cafes to check out in Calgary

Nothing gets our hearts racing and stomachs rumbling quite like a new restaurant opening in Calgary.

Recently, there have been a fair few new openings in YYC, and the hardest part for foodies is deciding where to eat next.

If you’re looking to narrow down your list of places to dine, we’ve pulled together the hottest Calgary restaurants to check out ASAP.

This new spot offers neo-Neopolitan pizza with a variety of toppings that cater to those who love the classics and those looking for something a little unique. There are also plenty of seasonal small plates and brunch available on weekends.

Address: 247 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Moose and Poncho, a popular taco spot, has just opened a brand-new location in Ogden. The restaurant, led by Chef Miguel Cornejo, serves up some of the most authentic tacos around with toppings such as carnitas, birria, cactus leaves and mushrooms.

Address: 7003 Ogden Road SE, Calgary

This new coffee shop and bakehouse offers a wide selection of freshly baked pastries and desserts, including mouth-watering treats. From twice-baked almond croissants to tomato and mozzarella croissants and pina colada tarts, why not treat yourself?

Address: 1225 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

This new Banff-based spot offers “alpine Italian” cuisine, taking inspiration from Northern Italy as well as the best ingredients found in the Canadian Rockies. While there is plenty of space to dine indoors, The Fat Ox also has its own scenic patio to soak in those mountain views.

Address: High Country Inn – 419 Banff Avenue, Banff