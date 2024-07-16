A brand-new coffee shop and bakehouse has just opened in downtown Calgary.

Otie, a new bakehouse and coffee shop, has just opened at 1225 Macleod Trail SE. Tucked away beneath Calgary’s BLVD building next to the newly opened pizza spot Letty, Otie offers freshly baked goods, sandwiches and coffee.

While you can pick up coffee shop favourites such as cappuccinos, lattes, and chai, there are also unique sips such as kombucha and its housemade iced tea.

Otie also serves a wide array of freshly baked croissants and desserts, including twice-baked almond croissants, tomato and mozzarella croissants, blueberry lemon pavlova, pina colada tarts, and espresso caramel tarts.

Otie is open from 7 am to 4 pm seven days a week, so there’s plenty of time to grab a coffee and a bite to eat.

Address: 1225 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

