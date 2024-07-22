Hankki, a popular Korean street food restaurant in Calgary, has just opened its latest location.

This time, Hankki has made it to Calgary’s southeast with a new Acadia outpost at 391 Heritage Drive SE, where it will be serving up Korean-style hot dogs, cupbop, and plenty of other treats.

Hankki’s hotdogs are one of its most well-known snacks, with hotdogs dipped in batter and fried until they’re perfectly crispy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hankki (@hankkicanada)

They also come in different varieties, such as wrapped in mozzarella or with crispy potato, and with different toppings like sugar sprinkles, honey butter, or spicy mayo to customize your dog.

There are also Hankki bowls with rice, your choice of protein and veggies for an easy snack on the go. Options include Bulgogi, Korean BBQ, Dakgalbi and more.

The Acadia outpost is Hankki’s fourth in Calgary. As well as the city, Hankki also has locations in Banff, Lethbridge and Cochrane.

Address: 391 Heritage Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram