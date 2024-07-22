FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Hankki: Korean street food spot opens new Calgary location

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jul 22 2024, 9:12 pm
Hankki: Korean street food spot opens new Calgary location

Hankki, a popular Korean street food restaurant in Calgary, has just opened its latest location.

This time, Hankki has made it to Calgary’s southeast with a new Acadia outpost at 391 Heritage Drive SE, where it will be serving up Korean-style hot dogs, cupbop, and plenty of other treats.

Hankki’s hotdogs are one of its most well-known snacks, with hotdogs dipped in batter and fried until they’re perfectly crispy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hankki (@hankkicanada)

They also come in different varieties, such as wrapped in mozzarella or with crispy potato, and with different toppings like sugar sprinkles, honey butter, or spicy mayo to customize your dog.

There are also Hankki bowls with rice, your choice of protein and veggies for an easy snack on the go. Options include Bulgogi, Korean BBQ, Dakgalbi and more.

The Acadia outpost is Hankki’s fourth in Calgary. As well as the city, Hankki also has locations in Banff, Lethbridge and Cochrane.

Hankki – Acadia

Address: 391 Heritage Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop