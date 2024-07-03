FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Fat Ox: New "alpine Italian" restaurant has just opened in Banff

The Fat Ox

A new restaurant offering a unique take on Italian cuisine has just opened in Banff.

The Fat Ox, a brand-new restaurant, has just opened in Banff, taking over the space at the High Country Inn previously occupied by Tocino’s.

The spot comes from Creative Restaurants Group, the team behind spots including Calgary’s Bonterra Trattoria, Posto Pizzeria and Bar, and The Rose & Crown in Banff.

The Fat Ox is inspired by the rich traditions of Northern Italy, with its name paying homage to the annual “Fair of the Fat Ox,” a celebration of the Piedmontese breed of cattle in Italy’s Carrú community.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Fat Ox – Banff (@fatoxbanff)

The restaurant design aims to offer style without compromising on comfort, and the space will also be getting a patio very soon.

The menu, created by Chef Glen Manzer, reflects the restaurant’s commitment to serving exceptional dishes, using the finest and locally sourced ingredients.

As for the food, the restaurant has coined the term “alpine Italian,” hand-picked elements of Northern Italian cuisine and incorporating the very best that the Canadian Rockies have to offer.

The restaurant is currently in its soft-opening stage and aims to have its official opening in mid-July.

The Fat Ox

Address: High Country Inn – 419 Banff Avenue, Banff

Instagram

