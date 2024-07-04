FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Moose and Poncho is opening a brand-new Calgary location

Jul 4 2024, 7:00 pm
One of Calgary’s best taco spots is opening a brand-new location just in time for the Stampede season.

Moose and Poncho, a prime spot for authentic Mexican cuisine and tacos aplenty, is set to open a new outpost in the Southeast, at 7003 Ogden Road SE.

The restaurant, led by Chef Miguel Cornejo, serves up some of the most authentic tacos around with toppings such as carnitas, birria, cactus leaves and mushrooms. There are also a variety of salsas ranging from mild to spicy to customize each bite.

Not only is Moose and Poncho loved by Calgarians, but the spot’s first outpost at First Street Market was also visited by the Mayor of Flavourtown Guy Fieri.

The American restaurateur, TV host, and author stopped by Moose and Poncho to film the latest season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Moose and Poncho is soft-opening its new outpost on July 5 so be sure to head down and fuel up before a day of Stampede fun.

Address: 7003 Ogden Road SE, Calgary

Instagram

