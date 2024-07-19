It’s been a busy month for celebrity sightings in YYC, with a host of stars flocking to the city for the Calgary Stampede.

One of the biggest bands making an appearance at the 10-day event was the Jonas Brothers, and band member Nick Jonas had nothing but praise for the city.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Jonas shared what he’d gotten up to in the city and even shouted out one of Calgary’s most popular restaurants.

“We had a great time in the city. We got to go get a great bite to eat at a place called, I think, Ten Foot Henry,” Jonas said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ten Foot Henry (@tenfoothenry)

While Jonas didn’t dish the details of what he ordered, it’s safe to say he thoroughly enjoyed himself.

“It was a great spot. We love that place,” he added.

Post-show, Jonas also revealed they had grabbed a drink and food in Calgary’s Mission neighbourhood.

Jonas also praised the Calgary audience who attended the show at the Saddledome on July 13 as part of the Stampede festivities.

“It was an amazing show. Incredible crowd. We always love playing in Canada, and specifically, this event we had been hearing was one of the ones we have to play.”

Earlier this year, the trio was spotted at another Alberta brunch spot while on tour in Edmonton.

Did you spot any celebrities out and about in Calgary? Let us know in the comments.