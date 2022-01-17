Promising to warm the locals and visitors of Banff for another year is the returning TRIBUTE – Craft Spirits Celebration.

Back for its third time, TRIBUTE celebrates the food and culture of Banff, focusing on creative cocktails and the spirits that make them.

The festival is 12 days long, starting on Wednesday, January 19 and running until Sunday, January 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIBUTE (@tributetocraft)

The Tribute – Craft Spirits Celebration is produced by MADE WITH LOVE, known for their prestigious cocktail competitions and passion for uplifting the cocktail community by presenting events, tastings, workshops, and more across the country.

”Local craft spirits truly stir passion and pride among Albertans, and TRIBUTE is an incredible opportunity to foster their enthusiasm for the distilleries in their own backyard,” said Pierre-Olivier Trempe, MADE WITH LOVE director and founder, in a press release.

A total of 22 of some of Banff’s best restaurants are taking part in the winter excitement this year. The Bear Street Tavern, Shoku, and the recently opened Calgary favourite Una Pizza & Wine are just a handful of the businesses to check out.

Well-known distilleries like Wild Life Distillery, Park Distillery, and Dubh Glas Distillery will also be at the TRIBUTE – Craft Spirits Celebration.

“The distilleries and culinary community in Banff and Lake Louise continue to impress us with their talent and creativity, and we can’t wait to share their magic with an even broader audience,” Trempe also said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIBUTE (@tributetocraft)

There’s a long list of creative, one-of-a-kind cocktails that have been created just for this festival that you can discover and try at the participating bars and restaurants. The Matchstick Sour from Farm & Fire, which uses charcoal syrup, blood orange syrup, and egg white, is just one example of the ingenuity you’ll experience in every sip here.

TRIBUTE is part of the larger Snow Days annual event, which is a complete celebration of winter here in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. Throughout the festival, all across the charming village, you’ll find ice sculptures, fire pits, ice carving competitions, and much more.

There are so many reasons to visit Banff all year round, and the Tribute – Craft Spirits Celebration is one excellent reason to take a trip in January.

TRIBUTE – Craft Spirits Celebration

When: January 19 to 30, 2022

Where: Banff, AB and Lake Louise

Instagram