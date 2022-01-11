Enjoying the Parisian experience just became a whole lot easier for Calgarians.

The recently opened Au Croque Monsieur is Calgary’s newest authentic French café, offering a taste of France right here in Inglewood.

This is the second location for Au Croque Monsieur, with the first one being in Drumheller. If you’ve ever visited that location, you know Calgarians are incredibly lucky to now have one right in the heart of the city.

The motto at Au Croque Monsieur is “dine well, live well,” and that is very easy to do with their delicious menu and cozy room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tin+Mui | YYC + YVR Foodie (@eattinwithmui)

The coffee and espresso poured here are made with local Calgary roaster Covana beans, the food is made in-house with whole ingredients, and the decadent desserts are made with care every morning.

The classic dishes you might hope to find in a French café are all here, like ham and cheese croissants, custard tarts, charcuterie boards, and of course, Croque monsieur and homemade French onion soup.

There are also items like the Mediterranean flatbread, a chocolate pyramid with a peanut butter mousse, or the Reuben sandwich that all have people grabbing their phones to post these works of art to their social media accounts.

Even the London Fog comes with a large meringue garnish.

Allow yourself to indulge in the French lifestyle for a while and check out Calgary’s newest must-try café, Au Croque Monsieur.

Au Croque Monsieur

Address: 1139 9 Ave SE, Calgary