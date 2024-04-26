5 hottest new restaurants to check out in Calgary

It’s been a big month for restaurant openings in Calgary, with both new and familiar names popping up all over the city.

We always love to see restaurants thrive, and plenty of the city’s biggest names expanded with new locations in April.

But if you’re looking for tips on where to make your next dinner reso, we’ve whittled it down to some of the hottest tickets in the city.

Charcut has been a staple in the YYC food scene for years, but now, it’s finally opened its second location in the University District.

While the spot is known for its charcuterie and rotisserie meats (and we’d highly recommend checking out some of those dishes), Charcut’s new offering has plenty of light and flavourful veggie options.

Address: 4150 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Since opening its first location in 2022, Ryuko has become a Calgary favourite for stylish and delicious Japanese cuisine. In April, Ryuko added another outpost to the city in Christie Park.

The restaurant offers everything from sushi, ramen, and katsu. Diners can also pre-order Ryuko’s kaiseki, a beautifully designed bento box with nine different dishes to try.

Address: 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

It’s no secret that Calgarians take their brunch plans seriously, and this month saw the arrival of Toronto-born Egg Club in YYC. The spot offers deliciously fluffy egg sandwiches served up in Japanese milk bread.

With fillings including bacon and cheese, cream cheese corn, and chipotle lobster, you can’t beat a good old breakfast sandwich.

Address: Unit 1 – 140 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

A brand-new brunch spot, The Sweatered Hen, also arrived on 17th Avenue. The cozy and inviting concept comes from Chef Andrea Harling, also behind V Burger and sandwich spot Lil Black Rooster.

On its wide menu, The Sweatered Hen is sharing some delicious family recipes with YYC, such as cheese biscuits, maple sausage, and more.

Address: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Popular bar and nightclub Tropical has opened a new restaurant in the space previously occupied by Foreign Concept.

The space offers a variety of eats inspired by Mexican classics, such as tacos, guacamole and chips, and Latin street BBQ, as well as cocktails.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

