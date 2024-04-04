The Sweatered Hen: New brunch spot opens in Calgary this month
Calgary has a pretty first-rate brunch scene, and a new addition is entering the mix this month.
The Sweatered Hen, a cozy and inviting brunch spot, is opening its doors on 17th Avenue SW on April 13, taking over the space previously occupied by V Burger.
The new concept comes from Chef Andrea Harling, also behind V Burger and sandwich spot Lil Black Rooster.
- You might also like:
- Jon Smith Subs to open its second Calgary location
- 6 Guy Fieri-approved restaurants you need to visit in Calgary
- Ryuko Japanese Kitchen + Bar is opening a second location in Calgary this week
In an Instagram post detailing the opening, Harling revealed that The Sweatered Hen is poised to be a “big sister” to Lil Black Rooster, with a focus on breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes and cocktails.
“The Sweatered Hen will be built on nostalgia, deliciousness, comfort and warmth. I hope it shows how much community, quality, sustainability and love mean to me,” Harling said.
View this post on Instagram
As for the food, expect plenty of familiar sandwiches seen at Lil Black Rooster, as well as family-favourite recipes such as cheese biscuits, maple sausage, and so much more.
The space will also host chef collaborations, pop-ups and special events at night.
This new spot will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 4 pm.
The Sweatered Hen
Address: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary