Feast on Fourth food festival is coming to Calgary next week

Attention, foodies! Food festival season is upon us, and to get our stomachs rumbling, an extremely affordable dining event is heading to downtown Calgary next week.

Feast on Fourth is a budget-friendly food festival, running from April 24 to 28, highlighting some of the best eats on 4th Street SW.

Participating restaurants are offering dine-in and takeout options, and the best part is that each meal is just $10. There’s pizza, tacos, BBQ, sushi, and so much more to choose from.

Here are the delicious deals on offer throughout Feast on Fourth:

Dining in

Anejo – Two classic tacos (beef, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, fried tilapia or mushroom)

Two classic tacos (beef, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, fried tilapia or mushroom) Bincho Izakaya – Three pieces of nigiri sushi or three pieces of spicy ebi mayo

Three pieces of nigiri sushi or three pieces of spicy ebi mayo Joyce on 4th – Guinness lamb stew with a biscuit or curry and chips with naan

Guinness lamb stew with a biscuit or curry and chips with naan Pinbar – Eight-inch personal pizza (either pepperoni, veggie or cheese)

Eight-inch personal pizza (either pepperoni, veggie or cheese) Roy’s Korean Kitchen – Green onion and seafood pancake

Green onion and seafood pancake South Block BBQ and Brewing Co – 1/4 lb brisket, three chicken wings, broccoli salad and cornbread

1/4 lb brisket, three chicken wings, broccoli salad and cornbread Unicorn on 4th – Mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed with braised short rib and horseradish aioli

Mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed with braised short rib and horseradish aioli Vin Room – Signature lobster and cod nachos or a four-ounce glass of feature champagne

Dine in and take out

La Boulangerie – Regular specialty coffee and sweet croissant

Regular specialty coffee and sweet croissant PARK by Sidewalk Citizen – Two pieces of fried chicken with housemade spicy mayo and pickled radish

Two pieces of fried chicken with housemade spicy mayo and pickled radish Phil & Sebastian – Two small seasonal drinks

Two small seasonal drinks Pho Daddy – Pho bowl (beef or chicken)

Pho bowl (beef or chicken) Purple Perk – Best damn Nashville chicken sandwich west of the Mississippi

Take out

Abbey’s Creations – Tasting flight with four ice cream flavours topped with crispy chocolate-rainbow sprinkles and dipped waffle cookies

Tasting flight with four ice cream flavours topped with crispy chocolate-rainbow sprinkles and dipped waffle cookies Peasant Cheese – Small cheese and charcuterie plate

Small cheese and charcuterie plate Uncle Fatih’s Pizza – Small specialty pizza and a can of pop

When: April 24 to 28, 2024

Where: Various locations on 4th Street SW