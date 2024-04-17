FoodFood EventsFood News

Feast on Fourth food festival is coming to Calgary next week

Apr 17 2024, 3:52 pm
Attention, foodies! Food festival season is upon us, and to get our stomachs rumbling, an extremely affordable dining event is heading to downtown Calgary next week.

Feast on Fourth is a budget-friendly food festival, running from April 24 to 28, highlighting some of the best eats on 4th Street SW.

Participating restaurants are offering dine-in and takeout options, and the best part is that each meal is just $10. There’s pizza, tacos, BBQ, sushi, and so much more to choose from.

Here are the delicious deals on offer throughout Feast on Fourth:

Dining in

  • Anejo – Two classic tacos (beef, chicken, chorizo, carnitas, fried tilapia or mushroom)
  • Bincho Izakaya – Three pieces of nigiri sushi or three pieces of spicy ebi mayo
  • Joyce on 4th – Guinness lamb stew with a biscuit or curry and chips with naan
  • Pinbar – Eight-inch personal pizza (either pepperoni, veggie or cheese)
  • Roy’s Korean Kitchen – Green onion and seafood pancake
  • South Block BBQ and Brewing Co – 1/4 lb brisket, three chicken wings, broccoli salad and cornbread
  • Unicorn on 4th – Mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed with braised short rib and horseradish aioli
  • Vin Room – Signature lobster and cod nachos or a four-ounce glass of feature champagne

Dine in and take out

  • La Boulangerie – Regular specialty coffee and sweet croissant
  • PARK by Sidewalk Citizen – Two pieces of fried chicken with housemade spicy mayo and pickled radish
  • Phil & Sebastian – Two small seasonal drinks
  • Pho Daddy – Pho bowl (beef or chicken)
  • Purple Perk – Best damn Nashville chicken sandwich west of the Mississippi

Take out

  • Abbey’s Creations – Tasting flight with four ice cream flavours topped with crispy chocolate-rainbow sprinkles and dipped waffle cookies
  • Peasant Cheese – Small cheese and charcuterie plate
  • Uncle Fatih’s Pizza – Small specialty pizza and a can of pop

Feast on Fourth

When: April 24 to 28, 2024
Where: Various locations on 4th Street SW

