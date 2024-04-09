FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Egg Club is opening its first Calgary location this week

Charlie Hart
Apr 9 2024, 5:23 pm
Charlie Hart/Dished
Charlie Hart/Dished

Egg Club, a popular Toronto spot for fluffy breakfast sandwiches, is opening its first Calgary location this week.

The spot is known for its enormous sandwiches stuffed with all your breakfast food favourites and served on fluffy Japanese milk bread.

While the spot officially opens on April 10, Dished went down early to check out the hotly anticipated restaurant.

Egg Club aims to offer delicious breakfast food at an affordable price. The fast-casual spot offers counter service with sandwiches costing $12 or less.

It offers a variety of sandwich fillings, including bacon and cheese, cream cheese corn, and chipotle lobster.

To get the full Egg Club experience, we ordered the Meat Lovers, which comes packed with a smoked sausage patty, chipotle mayo, bacon, fluffy egg and Egg Club sauce.

Charlie Hart/Dished

Charlie Hart/Dished

The sandwich was absolutely enormous and a little intimidating, but once we sunk our teeth in, we totally got the hype. While it’s certainly stacked, the milk bread was super light and added a nice sweetness against the savoury sausage and bacon.

Charlie Hart/Dished

Charlie Hart/Dished

We also tried Egg Club’s signature hash browns. These are folded and filled with a scoop of sweet, creamy mashed potato, which makes them unique. Plus, who can say no to a potato-on-potato combo?!

Will you be visiting this new spot when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Egg Club

Address: Unit 1 – 140 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

