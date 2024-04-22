FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Connie & John's Pizza opens new Calgary location

Connie & John’s Pizza has just opened its third Calgary location in the University District.

The takeout window is inside the Alt Hotel (right next to the newly opened Charcut), where locals and hotel guests can pick up pies and slices to go.

Connie and John’s, the concept from chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson, is known for its pies, which are inspired by those found in New York and Detroit.

Connie & John’s New York-style pizza offers everything you’d want from a classic slice with a foldable crust. Each pie is hand-crafted with handspun dough and baked in a 500°F oven.

You’ll find some classic toppings from John’s Pepperoni to Jersey Joe’s Margharita, as well as a unique spin on a Hawaiian with the Island Pie, which is topped with shaved Italian ham, mozzarella, pineapple, and provolone.

Meanwhile, its Detroit-style pies are baked in a traditional blue steel pan for perfectly crispy edges. They come topped with tons of cheese, pepperoni or ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

Connie & John’s has two other locations in the city, including the Simmon’s Building in the East Village and at Blush Lane in Marda Loop.

Connie & John’s Pizza

Address: The Alt Hotel  – 482 Mclaurin Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

