Tropical has just opened its brand-new restaurant in Calgary

Apr 23 2024, 5:39 pm
Tropical, a popular spot for cocktails and Mexican street food, has just opened its new restaurant concept in Calgary.

The restaurant has opened up its Beltline outpost at 1011 1st Street SW, taking over the location previously occupied by Foreign Concept.

Tropical offers a taste of Mexico right in the heart of YYC. It offers large and small plates of Mexican-style fare and plenty of cocktails.

 

The menu includes dishes like tacos, guacamole and chips, Latin street BBQ, loaded Mexican fries, bowls, and more.

The restaurant will also be a hit with cocktail lovers, offering Mojitos, pina coladas, and Patron Old Fashioneds, to name a few, as well as local craft beer.

Tropical also operates on 17th Avenue and boasts a nightclub vibe with a Latin flair. It offers a wide menu of Mexican-inspired bites and giant margaritas.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

