Ryuko Japanese Kitchen + Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for sushi, is gearing up to open its second location this week.

The new spot at 40 Christie Park View SW will open on April 4 and offers a similar ultra-modern and sleek design to the original location on Macleod Trail.

“With the opening of our new location, it marks the beginning of another chapter for us, and we are thrilled to start this new journey with you,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

If you’ve never been to Ryuko, the restaurant takes inspiration from modern Japanese cuisine, serving up dozens of sushi, sashimi and Japanese dishes that are stunning in both appearance and taste.

The menu is packed with plenty of favourites, including shrimp tempura, chicken karaage, and ramen.

Beef tartare lovers will want to try out the gya-tako tartate with Asian pear and house-made taro chips. Another must-try is the ishiyaki wagyu with Alberta wagyu served on a hot grilling stone with house-made ponzu.

The restaurant has temporary opening hours of 12 to 3 pm and 4:30 to 9 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 12 to 10 pm from Friday to Sunday.

Address: 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

