April brings springtime to Calgary, and with the start of the new season comes fantastic new restaurants, bars, fast food joints, and other places to eat.

It’s always easy to go to the favourite and familiar spot, but trying a new place can also be very rewarding.

We found the best new spots in Calgary to try out when you’re on the hunt for your next dining experience.

Serving killer cocktails, craft beer, amazing wine, and delicious Hong Kong-adjacent cuisine, this Inglewood spot is a heck of a time. Chef and co-owner Chris Wong places fun, modern, and Western twists on traditional dishes.

The menu at Gwailo is perfectly paired with cold beers and great cocktails. It’s made up of sharable starters, bowls, larger plates, desserts, and even shoa kao sticks, which are traditional charcoal-grilled sticks served with a side of house tare.

Address: 1214 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Takoyaki is one of Japan’s most popular street foods that we don’t see here very often. The dish takoyami is octopus balls made with a dashi-infused batter that is then cooked in a specially made moulded pan. The classic takoyaki order comes with sauce, Japanese mayo, corn, bonito flakes, nori flakes, green onion, and seaweed powder.

Address: 114b 2323 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Some Flower Cafe, a charming flower and cafe spot in Calgary’s Sunnyside community, just opened, and it’s unbearably beautiful. The team perfectly arranges fresh hand-picked flowers and bouquets.

And, of course, there’s some fantastic food here too.

Savoury dishes include full breakfast plates with shrimp, bagels, bacon, and eggs. Lighter fare available, like the cauliflower bowl, is a must-try. On the sweeter side, decadent French toast and different croffles are on the menu.

Address: 540 7th Avenue NW, Calgary

Center Cafe, Calgary’s cool new brunch, lunch, and cafe spot with an adorable cartoon panda for a logo, just opened. Serving fresh and delicious brunch items, espresso-style coffee, fruit teas, and lunch dishes, this is a cool new concept for Calgary.

In addition to espresso coffee, fruit drinks, and decadent smoothies topped with Oreos, sprinkles, and more, there’s a wide variety of Benedicts, sandwiches, sweets, and lunch-style entrees.

Address: 1715 Centre Street NW, Calgary

From the team behind Pho Dau Bo, this contemporary Vietnamese restaurant features a menu of traditional dishes with modern twists.

The food menu features a modern spin from the owners of Pho Dau Bo, and they have created some truly stunning dishes. Spicy peanut soup, Vietnamese subs with pork belly, roasted bone marrow, and the popcorn bone-in quail with fried basil and spicy mayo are fresh takes on dishes we already love.

Address: 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

