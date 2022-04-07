Takoyami has been a prevalent Japanese street food concept in Calgary for over a year.

The team here has been operating out of a home kitchen, and the long-awaited grand opening of the first physical location is finally happening.

This Japanese street food-style spot opens at 114b 2323 32nd Avenue NE this Saturday, April 9.

Takoyaki is one of Japan’s most popular street foods that we don’t see here very often, and this spot makes creating them an art.

The food at Takoyami is octopus balls made with a dashi-infused batter that is then cooked in a specially made moulded pan.

The current menu is simple but incredibly effective.

Orders of these savoury and sweet octopus balls typically come with eight different pieces, but feasts with up to 42 pieces are also available.

The classic takoyaki order comes with sauce, Japanese mayo, corn, bonito flakes, nori flakes, green onion, and seaweed powder.

You can soon dive into different versions of takoyaki, including spicy, cheesy, shrimp, and crab.

The ultimate here comes with all the good stuff, a two-piece order made with crab, octopus, meat, quail egg, shrimp, cheese, and sausage.

As the team moves into its first dine-in spot, more menu items on top of these much-loved favourites will be able to try.

Stop by this weekend, say hello, and treat yourself to some deep-fried octopus balls.

Takoyami

Address: 114b 2323 32nd Avenue NE

Instagram