Ranchman's Calgary: Tickets on sale now for exciting reopening weekend

Hype for the return of Ranchman’s Calgary is very real, and today feels much closer to finally experiencing the grand opening.

The much-loved and much-missed honky-tonk-style dance and nightclub recently announced it would be reopening with a weekend filled with live music, dancing, and drinks.

Popular country music stars Aaron Goodvin and Gord Bamford will be playing over the opening weekend on April 29 and 30.

Tickets are currently on sale for these two individual concerts, or as an all-weekend, two-show pass. There are even meet and greet options!

The first night of fun will feature concert music star Aaron Goodvin performing live on stage, while the next night will see every country music fan’s favourite Gord Bamford sing his many well-known hits, like “Dive Bar” and “Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass.”

In addition to the live concerts, there will also be bull riding, a massive dance floor, bottle service, limo bookings, and so much more.

It’s time to get back in the saddle Calgary. Grab your tickets!

Ranchman’s Calgary – Grand Opening 2-day Show Pass

When: Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $70