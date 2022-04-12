Calgary’s newest steakhouse, Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar, has just opened and there’s one menu item that just might break the bank.

This new steakhouse and bar has a “gold digger” burger, with 13 different gourmet toppings and served with hand-cut potato chips — all for a whopping $120.

The “gold digger” burger patty is made from high-quality Alberta Brant Lake Wagyu beef inside a charcoal brioche bun that is coated in bone marrow butter and decorated with 24-carat “gold” leaf.

And that’s not all.

The burger is also topped with butter-poached lobster, marinated wild mushrooms, red wine cheddar, pickled red onions, crisp pancetta, truffle aioli, and shaved truffles, butter leaf lettuce, and heirloom tomato.

It’s also served with hand-cut potato chips.

No wonder this thing rings in at well over $100.

It’s not just ultra-expensive food items available at Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar.

Fresh, creative, and affordable takes on classic and new dishes round out the entire menu here. Beef carpaccio, lobster Thermidor, and the tomahawk steak are just a handful of options diners can order.

A robust wine menu and a crafted cocktail list pair beautifully with the perfectly cooked steaks at Tomahawk. The steaks, salads, and sides here are all prepared with care, served on rustic slabs with fine dining elements for a modern and upscale aesthetic.

Whether you’re coming for a steak, drinks, appetizers, or a $120 gourmet burger, this new spot has you covered.

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram